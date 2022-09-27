Hogs’ Eric Musselman Trying to Learn Some Patience

Maybe his youngest team ever, having to repeat instructions frustrating

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is trying to cram a lot of stuff into some young players.

It just might be the youngest group he's ever had.

"We’re repeating ourselves a lot," Musselman said at the start of practices Monday, "moreso than any team I’ve ever coached. With that comes a little bit of patience, and hopefully there will be growth from September to October.

“We’ve got to get a lot better than where we are."

It's requiring a patience level from a head coach that freely admits he's always been a little short having.

My wife reminds me walking out the door that each day at practice you're going to see some turnovers and to be patient,” Musselman said. “The last few years of us doing this, our teams have always gotten better and (she said) to keep that in mind.

"We have a staff text thread that we're in and Coach (Keith) Smart does a good job of putting things in perspective."

He listed every coach on staff and how they are much better in the patience department, they are much better than he is.

Don't be too alarmed or think Musselman is. He's a perfectionist and knows the lessons he's teaching now will be refined in November and December.

After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances he knows everything until New Year's is preparation for the two months that come after that.

It is his youngest team.

It also just might be his most talented.

“We'll get better," Musselman said. "We've just got to keep repeating."

It's probably not as fast as he would like, though.

