Hogs’ Eric Musselman Trying to Learn Some Patience

Skip to main content

Coaching Young Team, Eric Musselman Is Least Patient

Maybe his youngest team ever, having to repeat instructions frustrating
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is trying to cram a lot of stuff into some young players.

It just might be the youngest group he's ever had.

"We’re repeating ourselves a lot," Musselman said at the start of practices Monday, "moreso than any team I’ve ever coached. With that comes a little bit of patience, and hopefully there will be growth from September to October.

“We’ve got to get a lot better than where we are."

It's requiring a patience level from a head coach that freely admits he's always been a little short having.

My wife reminds me walking out the door that each day at practice you're going to see some turnovers and to be patient,” Musselman said. “The last few years of us doing this, our teams have always gotten better and (she said) to keep that in mind.

"We have a staff text thread that we're in and Coach (Keith) Smart does a good job of putting things in perspective."

He listed every coach on staff and how they are much better in the patience department, they are much better than he is.

Don't be too alarmed or think Musselman is. He's a perfectionist and knows the lessons he's teaching now will be refined in November and December.

After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances he knows everything until New Year's is preparation for the two months that come after that.

It is his youngest team.

It also just might be his most talented.

“We'll get better," Musselman said. "We've just got to keep repeating."

It's probably not as fast as he would like, though.

092622-Ricky Council-Trevon Brazile-Practice-ah
Arkansas divider
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HOGS FEED:

ERIC MUSSELMAN HAS SEEN A LOT SINCE GAMES IN EUROPE

HOGS FALL LIKE A ROCK IN RANKINGS AFTER LOSS TO TEXAS A&M

LOOKING BACK AT FUMBLE FRAME BY FRAME FROM ALLHOGS' PHOTOGRAPHERS

PITTMAN IS TO BLAME FOR HOG FANS' PAIN AND THAT'S A GOOD THING

'WHAT IF' POINTLESS WHEN IT COMES TO GAME AGAINST AGGIES

BLAME THIS WHOLE THING ON WEARING THE WRONG HEADGEAR

LIVE BLOG: RAZORBACKS FALL TO AGGIES IN A HEART-BREAKER

WATCH: HODGES & SMITH TAKE A LOOK AT EARLY SEC ACTION, LATE AFTERNOON GAMES, WHO CAN GET IN TITLE CONVERSATION

SEC ROUND-UP: HS COACHES SAY HARSIN ABSENT IN RECRUITING, QB DAD DOESN'T HOLD BACK, AND MUCH MORE

TAKING FRESH LOOK AT LAST TIME ARKANSAS, A&M PLAYED EACH OTHER

RAZORBACKS MAY NEED LITTLE EXTRA KICK TO TAKE DOWN AGGIES

Arkansas divider

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

In This Article (1)

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

Eric Musselman-Practice
Men's Basketball

Hogs’ Eric Musselman Trying to Learn Some Patience

By Andy Hodges
Sam Pittman-Texas A&M
Football

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference

By Andy Hodges
SEC Shorts kicks Arkansas out of Top 10 meeting.
Football

SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room

By allHOGS Staff
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, wearing his San Diego Padres' gear, yells instructions at Wednesday's practice as the Razorbacks get ready for European exhibition games.
Men's Basketball

Since Europe, Musselman Has Done, Seen a Lot

By allHOGS Staff
Rihanna will perform the NFL Super Bowl halftime
Football

Football Round-Up: Texas no longer ranked, Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl

By allHOGS Staff
Raheim Sanders-Texas A&M
Football

What We Know Now About Hogs Headed to Alabama Game

By Andy Hodges
Sam Pittman-Texas A&M
Football

How Far Did Hogs Fall in Latest Rankings After Loss?

By Andy Hodges
KJ Jefferson-Texas A&M
Football

Ripping the Bandage Off 'Jump Six'

By Kent Smith