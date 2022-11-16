FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed its second 5-star prospect of the early signing period with the signing of Baye Fall on Tuesday afternoon.

Fall, a 6-10 center, is a consensus 5-Star, top-20 prospect in the country.

He is additionally listed as one of the top-three centers for the class and the consensus No. 1 player from the state of Colorado.

Listed as high as No. 11 overall by Rivals.com, Fall is rated No. 14 overall by 247Sports Composite which makes him the third-highest-ranked player the Hogs have signed by the service (behind No. 3 Nick Smith and No. 3 Al Jefferson.

He is the sixth 5-star the Razorbacks have signed according to ESPN, the fourth ESPN 5-star in the past two years.

Fall joins fellow 5-Star Layden Blocker as part of the Razorback 2023 signing class.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Baye Fall to our program,” Hogs coach Eric Musselman said. “Baye has been a top priority for our coaching staff since the beginning of our tenure at Arkansas.

"He plays with contagious energy and is an excellent two-way player who can affect the game on both offen­se and defense. Baye fits our NBA-Arkansas mold with his versatility and being a positionless basketball player.

"We believe the pairing of Baye Fall with Layden Blocker can give Arkansas one of the most exciting freshman duos in the entire country next season.”

Baye Fall Notes:

• Projected by NBADraft.net as the #4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and NBADraftRoom.com has him as the 17th pick

• Was a standout at the prestigious National Basketball Players Association top 100 camp in the summer of 2022 when he led the event in scoring with 14.9 points per game in seven games … Had a camp-leading 9.4 rebounds per game and averaged an event-leading 4.9 offensive rebounds per game … Joined fellow Arkansas signee Layden Blocker on the 10-man All-Star squad for the event.

• Was co-MVP performance at the 2021 Pangos All-American Camp.

• Played for the Colorado Hawks in the spring and summer under the direction of Hawks director Greg Willis, a Fort Smith native.

• As a junior at Denver Prep Academy, averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

• As a sophomore a Lutheran HS (Parker, Colo.), was named to MaxPreps’ sophomore All-American first team and earned the Class 3A State Player of the Year award … Averaged 22.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game, guiding Lutheran to a 16–1 record and a class 3A state title … Recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in the championship game against St. Mary’s. … MaxPreps Colorado Player of the Year.

• As a freshman, averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 67 percent from the field at Lutheran … Led school to an appearance in the class 3A state quarterfinals … Earned second-team class 3A all-state and second team MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

