How to watch or listen to Razorbacks-San Diego State at 9 p.m.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will face No. 15/17 San Diego State in the third-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational tonight.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and fuboTV.



Arkansas Razorbacks Ricky Council in a game against the Creighton Bluejays in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Maui Invitational)

How to Watch-Listen

Who: No. 9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 15/17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West)

What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center)

Watch: ESPN2 and fuboTV (John Schriffen and Daymeon Fishback)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

On Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home

Arkansas Razorbacks Anthony Black in a game against the Creighton Bluejays in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Maui Invitational)

Game Notes

• This will be the third meeting between Arkansas and San Diego State. Arkansas won the first two meetings ­­— both on neutral courts but played in the state of Arkansas. The Dec. ‘81 encounter came in Pine Bluff, Ark., and meeting the Dec. ‘85 encounter came in Little Rock.

• While the Razorbacks and Aztecs have only met twice ... both coming in the 1980’s, San Diego State is a familiar foe to Razorback head coach Eric Musselman. Not only did Musselman grow up in San Diego and attended the University of San Diego, but San Diego State was Nevada’s chief rival while Musselman was head coach of the Wolf Pack.

• Eric Musselman was just 3-7 versus San Diego State while at Nevada. To put those seven losses into perspective, Muss was only lost 34 total games at Nevada, including 21 versus Mountain West foes.

• Not only do Eric Musselman and Brian Dutcher have playing against each other as ties...

• Musselman’s dad (Bill) was head coach at the University of Minnesota and Dutcher’s dad (Jim) followed Musselman as Gophers’ head coach.

• Dutcher and Musselman rank five and six, respectively, among active NCAA Division I head coaches in winning percentage (with at least five years with Division I wins). Dutcher has a .750 win percentage in 6 years and Musselman has a .748 win percentage in 8 years.

Game notes from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

