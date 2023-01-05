FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Joseph Pinion lit No. 13 Arkansas' fire and Ricky Council kept it stoked.

After trailing as much as 17 points in the first half, the Razorbacks stormed back Wednesday night against No. 20-21 Missouri before a packed house at Bud Walton Arena and hit free throws at the end for a .

This is one that will go into the books for Hog fans.

Pinion only had 13 points in the game, but it got the offense going, then the veteran Council took over, finishing with 25 including free throws down the stretch when the Hogs were hanging on to finish.

At halftime, there were some folks squirming in their seats but nobody was leaving early. They saw what this team finally wake up.

Hogs coach Eric Musselman had said before the game, which came a week after their last one, the Tigers were a good shooting team, but apparently the players either didn't believe or had to get a wakeup call.

That came after halftime, which the Tigers led, 34-27, after the Hogs finally started playing defense, but didn't get the offense rolling until the second half.

The Razorbacks finally got a lead to complete the comeback with 14:23 and didn't go backwards.

It's a good thing Pinion got on the floor or Arkansas might be serious trouble.

The Razorbacks are trailing Missouri at halftime, 34-27, at halftime and Pinion came off the bench midway through and has seven points in 11 minutes.

To put this one simply, the Hogs are struggling offensively just to get the ball in the basket.

The Hogs haven't led since the game was tied early.

If Arkansas can't get the ball in the basket, this is going to be a long game.

Missouri came out gunning and hasn't let up.

Although neither No. 13 Arkansas or the No. 20-21 Tigers are able to do much pulling away.

Until just before the first media timeout at 15:46 to play in the first half as Missouri opened a 10-5 lead.

The Razorbacks have been stuck on that number for awhile, not scoring since the 17:51 mark on a dunk by Makhi Mitchell, who hasn't been especially sharp.

The Tigers are shooting at a 60% pace from the field and there have been rebounding opportunities. The Hogs have worked the ball inside a lot and are drawing fouls (4).

Offensively, though, they will have to pick up the pace dramatically.

At the second media timeout with 11:47 left, nothing has changed for Arkansas as the Tigers have doubled them up in points, 16-8.

It is a full house. The crowd actually started arriving early and tip-off, it's hard to see a lot of empty groups of seats.

