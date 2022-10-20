Newcomers Get Hogs High Ranking from Media in Preseason Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman isn't getting too excited about the media picking them No. 2 at media days in Birmingham, Ala.

For a team with 11 newcomers to the Razorbacks it's not about what they've done.

"There's really great respect for our six freshmen and the transfers that have come in," Musselman said at the podium Wednesday afternoon.

After coaching the Hogs to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, a lot of it has to do with respecting what he's built here in a short time.

"How much the last two years influence people coming off back-to-back Elite Eights, I don't know," he said. "I'm assuming it has a little bit of influence. Not that it should, because it's irrelevant to a new team."

How much respect do those newcomers have? Incoming freshman Nick Smith was named to the media's preseason All-SEC team.

For the last week he and the players have talked about understanding they have targets on them with the ranking.

"There does come some responsibility," Musselman said. "When you play an opponent, your name is probably circled."

He's also in favor of Kentucky coach John Calipari's idea of summer leagues, considering the NCAA is looking at it and it could include summer tournaments and some real competition.

"It's an awesome idea," Musselman said. "It's really hard to have this gap between games, and we played a few weeks longer than other people even. I can't imagine if your season ends on the last regular season game."

He's one of those coaches that doesn't care much for practice because he working things out in games where they keep score.

Which is what Calipari is talking and Musselman pointed out what may be the deciding factor.

"Look at what the NBA has done where they take over July," he said. "Incredible what they've done from a TV standpoint."

That last part is the key.

To guess what the NCAA or college presidents decide, if you follow the money you're much more accurate on the answer.

