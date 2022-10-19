Arkansas Reporter Responds Perfectly to John Calipari's Question

When the Kentucky asked Holt why he asked about Arkansas, the answer even made coach chuckle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky coach John Calipari is always among the smoothest in front of the media.

He showed it against SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday.

"Why do you always talk about Arkansas?" Calipari said, interrupting Arkansas Democrat-Gazette veteran Bob Holt's question.

"Why do you always talk about Kentucky?" Holt responded before getting to his original line of interrogation.

The two laughed.

Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari on the sidelines during his team's game with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Feb. 26, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

His question was about Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman signing three McDonald's All-American players in Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black.

"You just have to win every game and everything will work out fine," Calipari said with a smile. "He'll do fine. I saw Eric when he coached in the NBA with Golden State. He'll do fine."

With the Wildcats and Hogs playing twice in the regular season, it could kick off what was an intense rivalry after Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992.

Problems with the Hogs' program for a few years sorta dulled that.

"I voted against that, too, by the way," Calipari said about a home-and-home this season. "It's good for both programs. It's great for our league. Whatever they choose to do in our league I'm fine with."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines during Sunday afternoon's Red-White Game at Barnhill Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs will travel to Lexington, Ky., for the game at Rupp Arena on Feb. 7, then the Wildcats will come to Fayetteville to close out the season March 4.

That game could be huge for SEC Tournament seeding and even who lands where in the NCAA Tournament.

And it will be a huge game for fans.

