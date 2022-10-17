Hogs’ Lofty Ranking Not a Big Deal to Eric Musselman

Still behind Kentucky, but not anybody else in SEC in Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Forget about any additional worrying from Arkansas coach Eric Musselman over Monday's AP preseason poll.

The Razorbacks were ranked 10th in the poll,

"We already have a target on our back," he said with a laugh Sunday afternoon following the Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. "Just having Arkansas across the front of our jerseys puts a different dramatics when we play people.

"Our guys have to understand the responsibility that comes with that."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith looks inside during Sunday's Red-White Game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The only other SEC school ranked higher is Kentucky, coming in at No. 4. Tennessee is 11th, Auburn at No. 15 and Alabama No. 20.

The Hogs will play the Wildcats twice, including the final game of the year at Bud Walton Arena, which could be huge if these rankings that mean absolutely nothing hold up until March. Here's the complete Top 25.

Here's the complete media Top 25 poll at Sports Illustrated.

Musselman wasn't making a big deal of any rankings before they came out Monday and will probably repeat most of it if we get to talk to him this week.

"Doesn’t really mean anything. It’s good for the fans, good for media, but I don’t know," Musselman said but knows opponents will be ready. "When you’re on the other end, a lot of sometimes overlook people and then you can sneak some wins. We’re not going to be able to do that at all.

Arkansas Razorback Kamari Johnson battles with Jordan Walsh for position in the lane during Sunday afternoon's Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"We have a lot of talented players, so we know there's going to be a lot of people trying to prove they're better than us, individually and as a team," freshman Anthony Black said Sunday. "We pretty much know that target is going to be on our back regardless of where we're ranked on the poll."

But that's not the team goal.

"Our goal is to really be a Top 5 team," Black said. "Starting at 10 or around that, that's a pretty good starting point for us, considering we've got a whole lot of new players. That's a good position for us, and it keeps us kind of neutral where we have a lot to work for.

The Hogs will host Division 2 Rogers State (Oct. 24) and travel to Austin (Texas) for a charity exhibition against the Texas Longhorns (Oct. 29) before opening the regular season against North Dakota State in Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 7.

