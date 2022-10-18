A Really Interesting for Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip

With five games left, Hogs' coach Sam Pittman may be focused on best bowl possible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With three straight losses, Arkansas' bowl prospects have dropped from expectations of a repeat trip to Tampa.

If the Razorbacks repeat last year's 4-1 run over that time they could play their way back there, but having the same team repeatedly isn't something that happens often.

Now the usual suspects are coming out with their projections.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema celebrates with players during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN has the Hogs headed to Nashville, which would please a lot of fans. It's a reasonable trip and could provide a good city to ring in the New Year's after a noon start.

The opponent would be somebody from the Big Ten, with Maryland and Purdue being to possibilities there.

The Razorbacks' only appearance there wasn't exactly memorable on a gray day in 2002 against Minnesota in a 29-14 loss. Less than 40,000 people showed up, so there wasn't a whole lot of interest.

Maybe an even more interesting matchup by CBS Sports has the Hogs playing Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two schools have never met on the football field ... ever. They had a game in South Bend cancelled during the COVID-19 year and the Irish are supposed to come to Fayetteville in 2025.

Whenever anybody plays Notre Dame it's a big television draw and that's really the most important thing in college athletics these days.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive end Cedric Reed (88) during the game in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports)

For fans, the best of both worlds might be the USA Today projection of the Hogs facing Oklahoma in the Texas Bowl on December 28.

With the Sooners joining the SEC by 2025 and the natural geographic attraction, both attendance and television viewers would be boosted.

Arkansas fans still talk about the 2014 trip that resulted in a huge win over Texas.

This year the biggest problem is getting bowl eligible, which is certainly not guaranteed, but likely.

They've still got three wins left to get.

