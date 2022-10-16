Battle of No. 5: Rocket Sanders vs. Darren McFadden

Does Sanders have what it takes to snatch the crown of 'Greatest Arkansas Running Back Ever' from the former Heisman runner-up?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Is it OK to start admitting that Rocket Sanders reminds everyone of Darren McFadden?

And yes, I know we're supposed to refer to him as Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, but the man has earned the right to simply be known as Rocket much in the same way we don't call Madonna Madonna Ciccone or refer to Jay-Z as Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

So, to be clear, it was only out of professional courtesy to the higher ups that I even bothered to refer to an athlete so dominant as Rocket Sanders instead of just Rocket.

But the question remains. Is he McFadden dominant?

The look on the field bears an uncanny resemblance, and it's not just the jersey number. It's the upright running style as well.

It should also be noted that both were the same height, but Sanders is 12 pounds heavier than McFadden was at this point in his career as a Razorback.

Let's start at McFadden's lowest output level his freshman year. That particular year, D-Mac averaged a shade over 101 yards per game, 1 touchdown per game and a career high 6.3 yards per carry.

Sanders easily outpaces the yards per game and average touchdowns per game while equaling the yards per carry this season.

As you heard in the video, McFadden was a potent weapon at receiver also. However, Houston Nutt had little investment in his freshman back as a receiver.

McFadden had 14 catches for 52 yards, which Sanders has already surpassed three-fold.

VERDICT: The numbers suggest the freshman version of McFadden was unable to compete with the current version of Sanders.

If he holds his current pace, Sanders will finish with 1,491 yards rushing and 324 yards receiving. While his rushing totals would finish below McFadden's 1,647, the overall total for McFadden's first Heisman runner-up season was 1,796.

While at first glance, it appears McFadden has bested Sanders, look again. The cumulative total for Sanders is 1,815 to 1,796 for McFadden.

Oh, and there's that pesky little issue of it taking McFadden 14 games to reach that mark as opposed to this projection only including 12. There will be no SEC championship game against Florida to pad the rushing stats for Sanders.

However, if Sanders can tack on 32 yards above his average in a bowl game, he will surpass McFadden's sophomore year rushing total in one less game. That would also extend Sanders out to right at 2,000 yards cumulative, which is something McFadden never did.

Sanders also bests McFadden's sophomore season average yards per carry by a half yard. It should also be noted that McFadden had four 150+ yard games over the course of that 14 game season, which is only one more than Sanders has through seven games this year.

VERDICT: The numbers suggest the sophomore version of McFadden was unable to compete with the current version of Sanders.

Now the baddest iteration of the McFadden experience was 2007, his junior season. The two-time Heisman runner-up dropped 1,830 yards rushing and 164 yards receiving.

McFadden also threw for 123 yards and four touchdowns while mixing in a solo tackle for good measure.

Sanders will need just one above average rushing game to not only surpass McFadden's rushing total, but also his cumulative yards. However, McFadden looks like he will barely keep the edge in cumulative touchdowns with 17, plus he's got the passing yards and passing touchdowns in addition to back him up.

VERDICT: The junior iteration of McFadden who was narrowly edged out by Florida's Tim Tebow for the Heisman gets the satisfaction of knowing he projects to edge out the sophomore version of Sanders.

So after crunching all the numbers, it appears the Rocket Sanders Razorback fans are currently watching is a slightly bigger and better version of the 2006 version of Darren McFadden.

Sure, there's no Heisman hype to help fans truly notice the level of greatness they are seeing, but make no mistake. It's there.

Provided no other school coughs up a couple of million dollars to try to lure Sanders away next season, it's very possible the final 2007 version of McFadden gets bested also.

Until then, soak it in. Recognize the greatness that is currently on the field for Arkansas because a true No. 5 only comes around about every 15-20 years.

