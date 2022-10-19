Introducing the Comedy of 'SEC Roll Call' to Get You Through the Off Week

Fans who enjoy SEC Shorts will have a good time with the work of YouTube's Matt Mitchell

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's the off week and Arkansas fans need something to keep them occupied between now and when either basketball or football picks back up again.

Sure, we could bombard you with soccer coverage, but it's a bad time to pick up soccer coverage out of nowhere. That would require building you up with a Top 10 soccer program that's running through everyone only to send you crashing down with news that Alabama is No. 2 in that football as well and the results were the same when they met on the pitch a few days ago.

Nope. Arkansas fans are in a good mood because football finally won again and they took their first adrenaline shot of basketball last Sunday.

So, to keep the spirits high and to help pass time at work or on the toilet, let us introduce you to Matt Mitchell.

Mitchell is a member of the YouTube community who specializes in all things Southern, which includes SEC football.

His food series, "Bless Your Rank," is worth a good look also.

So, without further ado, enjoy a full recap of this season's weekly meeting of SEC schools from a guy who has a video arguing Waffle House vs. Cracker Barrel.

SEC Roll Call: Week 1

SEC Roll Call: Week 2

SEC Roll Call: Week 3

SEC Roll Call: Week 4

SEC Roll Call: Week 5

SEC Roll Call: Week 6

SEC Roll Call: Week 7

