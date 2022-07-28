Quick Look: How Hogs Look in Third Practice of Summer

Skip to main content

Quick Analysis: Hogs’ Freshmen Look As Good As Advertised

Three practices into the season, this team has different look
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will probably see a different-looking team this year.

That was crystal clear Wednesday afternoon after the third practice of the year.

With some highly-touted freshmen like Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh this team looks like it was the best bunch of newcomers at one time ... ever.

"They are still 0-0," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said later.

Eric Musselman-Practice

That's clear, too. This team hasn't won and exhibition game yet, although they will get that chance in Europe in a couple of weeks.

But they look, well, a lot better and not just that group of freshmen. Ricky Council woke everybody up with his athleticism, which is rather startling.

"I thought I was athletic until I saw Ricky," Smith said.

Smith, Anthony Black and transfer Trevon Brazile were all singing the praises of Council, who plays much longer than even the 6-foot-10 that he's listed at.

"Ricky is unbelievable. Ricky is crazy," Smith said. “I haven't seen anything like that before. I've literally seen him walk under the basket and do a between-the-legs (dunk) literally under the basket, not even trying."

It's a team that is taller and looks to be more athletic and versatile than any Razorback team in recent memory. Maybe longer than "recent," but we'll stick with that.

Plus they seem to shoot much better, which is a point of emphasis for Musselman after last year's team that was, well, horrible.

"For that team to win what they did (Elite Eight) just shows how hard they worked," Musselman said Wednesday.

"We play open and free, so knowing that we have to be able to shoot the ball is going to be be big when it comes down to March," Smith said.

The potential is there.

Now they just have to back up that talent with wins.

