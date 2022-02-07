Look Back at Last Time Auburn Came in Ranked This High

The last time Arkansas and Auburn met in a game of this magnitude in Bud Walton was on February 24, 1999, which the Hogs won in stunning fashion, 104-88.

Auburn came in ranked No. 2, led by future NBA player Chris Porter.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers also featured a salty trio of guards who averaged over 11 points per game, and were anchored in the middle by future NBA player Mamadou N'Diaye.

Arkansas was led by "The Shoota" Pat Bradley, who would set the SEC record for threes made in a career before the first half closed on his senior night.

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Bradley was famous for his 3-point prowess, he was more famous at the time for the story where then head coach Nolan Richardson supposedly asked Bradley what position he played.

When Bradley told him "God," Richardson was a bit perplexed, not knowing Bradley tried to say guard, but his thick Boston accent made it sound like he thought he was the Lord Almighty.

Also in that game was Bradley's future SEC Network co-host Daymeon Fishback. Bradley would get the better of his future co-host as he caught fire from behind the arc early, igniting a raucous crowd.

Both Bradley and junior guard Chris Walker each went 5-of-7 from three, leading Arkansas with 23 and 21 points respectively. Walker only averaged seven points per game that season.

Auburn was not prepared for what it walked into. The crowd was deafening and the defensive pressure was immense both on the perimeter and at the rim.

The Hogs generated six blocks and forced Porter into four of Auburn's 13 turnovers. Beyond that, Derek Hood, a future NBA forward whose athleticism made him one of the best high flyers in the SEC, was nearly perfect on the night, shooting 9-of-11 for 18 points.

Auburn had held the Hogs to 66 points earlier in the season.

The Tigers finished No. 4 in the final AP poll. Only Kentucky and Ohio State also claimed wins over Auburn that season.

