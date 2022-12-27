Other than some really meaningless bragging points, Hogs don't have much at stake

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's a bigger story these days if you're not in a bowl game.

Apparently, Arkansas fans are far more interested at putting the television on ESPN at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon to watch it than go across the river to see it.

After last year's 9-4 record, that's not surprising. Expectations were not to be playing in Memphis after the season against ... Kansas?

The whole season may have landed on the right upright on a late September evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because it ended up being a season that will give Razorback fans enough "what-ifs" to carry them through what might be a difficult 2023.

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cam Little (29) and holder Reid Bauer (30) watch the kick attempt of Little during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

There will be new faces. Most of us will have to look at a roster to see who's playing in the AuboZone Liberty Bowl.

Spring practice will be the same story and next season may end up playing a bunch of games who won't be hanging out on Dickson St. because they aren't old enough.

We do know KJ Jefferson will be behind center and this bowl game is probably a big deal. It's a stone's throw from his hometown of Sardis, Miss., just down Interstate 55.

The good news for Hog fans still paying attention is Kansas has had problems stopping running attacks this season and been a second half team all year.

With some wide receivers that haven't seen the field all year, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, AJ Green and Dominic Johnson could play huge roles, providing somebody up front in a new bunch of starters can block anybody.

It could be an interesting game. You can analyze this game nine ways until kickoff and come up logical explanations for however it comes out.

For Sam Pittman, though, getting a win is big.

Getting a 7-6 record is the only thing anyone will really care about in two years. That would mean Pittman had a winning record every year after the whole COVID thing in 2020.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Forget momentum in this one for next year in this one. You can logically come up with a reason for both teams why it would be huge.

A loss by the Hogs will more likely produce some shrugs and moving to ESPN2 for the SEC opening basketball game against LSU than outright jumping up and down.

Sorry, that's just the way it really is.

It may look like a Kansas home game. Since 2008 they've basically been a rearview mirror reflection of Alabama's record. That's not good for those of you scrambling to Google records ... the Jayhawks have lost about as many as the Crimson Tide has won over that time.

Both teams will claim they're ready and excited to play the game. Really. That's what you would expect, though.

We'll know before the basketball game starts who was right and who was wrong.

Which is the usual routine for a bowl game.

