Plus nobody is talking about one change everybody hopes isn't a problem

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A question about folks not playing comes up at every press conference.

Oh, don't get me wrong, I understand why some of the people asking the questions think it's necessary, but it's not newsworthy unless they get a surprising answer.

Which probably will be answered before the inquisitions start.

The guess here is when the Razorbacks have their walking wounded back on the basketball floor, the sports information folks will have already sent out an email.

Yeah, somebody is going to have to step up to fill in the holes, but none of that is new and the guys getting more playing time seem to be doing just fine, thanks.

If Hogs coach Eric Musselman isn't worried, you shouldn't be, either. He would rather have at least one of the players back in late February good to go than limping around in January.

Until late February, everything is just for positioning, anyway.

Football is a little different, but I have just gone through several days of listening to the "what-ifs" about who's not playing in Memphis and how it will be different with the guys who have signed.

None of that does Sam Pittman any good at all over in Memphis. He's got to line up at the Liberty Bowl with who he's got.

Throw out everything from the regular season because it's not going to really matter. Unless you're one of the teams in the playoffs, a lot of those stats can be thrown in the trash because it usually doesn't translate to the bowl games.

In the Hogs' case, the offensive line is juggled all over the place. Maybe they've figured everything out in practices, but that's not a game with the band playing and whatever crowd shows up yelling.

For a change, the weather won't be a problem in Memphis. The Hogs have had to deal with some pretty nasty stuff in a place that's just a little larger than War Memorial Stadium.

The basketball team, on the other hand, will be on the road away from the familiar stomping grounds and crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

The guess here is things will be just fine in both cases.

Although there are more questions for the football team that nobody can answer right now, including having a different holder for Cam Little's placements.

If you don't think that is something coaches don't have in their mind you'd probably be wrong. It's a little detail.

Everybody just hopes it doesn't turn into a bigger deal.

HOGS FEED:

STATEMENT BY LIBERTY BOWL LEFT LEGAL WIGGLE ROOM IN REGARD TO FANS

WHAT'S REALLY AT STAKE IN WEDNESDAY'S LIBERTY BOWL GAME AGAINST KANSAS?

DO RAZORBACK FANS REALLY CARE ABOUT HOW LIBERTY BOWL TURNS OUT?

WITH WILL WADE'S RIC FLAIR STYLE PERSONA GONE, PLAYING LSU BASKETBALL JUST NOT AS FUN

RAZORBACKS' NUMBERS BETTER WHEN QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON DOESN'T RUN AS MUCH

THE NIGHT A 19-YEAR-OLD ARKANSAS BOY COVERED THE LIBERTY BOWL WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

PREPARE FOR HEART OF BOWL SEASON WITH HILARIOUS VIDEO RECAP OF EACH WEEK

ARKANSAS FEATURED IN ANNUAL "WONDERFUL LIFE" PARODY

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FUN AT THE EXPENSE OF THE TEXAS LONGHORNS

TOP RAZORBACK SIGNEE HAS NFL EXPERIENCE UNDER HIS BELT

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS: ARKANSAS VS. UNC-ASHVILLE HAD PLENTY TO SEE

HOW DOES LIBERTY BOWL LINE-UP COMPARE TO OPENER VS. CINCINNATI?

WHAT ARE THE RAZORBACKS GETTING IN ANTONIO GRIER, JR?

PITTMAN, KIFFIN, FISHER SHARE SAME NIL VIEWS DESPITE COMING FROM DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

WORRY ALL YOU WANT, BUT NICK SMITH'S SITUATION MIGHT BE GAME-TO-GAME FOR A LONG TIME

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel