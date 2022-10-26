SEC Round-Up: Harsin Tells Players to Leave Auburn if They Want Redshirt, Some Do

Might be last call at the Cocktail Party, down payment on house required for Tennessee-Georgia tickets, Mike Leach talks dinosaurs, is Lane Kiffin a Swifty and much more

This are an F-5 tornado mess down in Auburn, Bama is grumpy, Drinkwitz makes plea following St. Louis shooting, Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly cordially rib each other on social media, Jimbo Fisher might add fourth name to indefinite suspension list and so much more in this Oct. 26 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ahead of a speaking engagement with the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, Alabama football coach Nick Saban met with reporters to discuss his team as the Crimson Tide heads into its bye week. After a 7-1 start to the season, Alabama is...

Merriam-Webster defines the word 'complacency' as the following: "An instance of usually unaware or uninformed self-satisfaction." For Alabama men's basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, complacency played a key role in the team's ultimate demise. It's no small secret that...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after giving up the highest points total since 1907, the Alabama defense was one play away from pitching a shutout against Mississippi State. Alabama junior defensive back Brian Branch called it...

With Zykevious Walker and Landen King both announcing their intention to transfer from Auburn, a source tells Auburn Daily that Auburn football Head Coach Bryan Harsin is telling players that have asked for redshirts that...

One of the most talked about players of the offseason is entering the transfer portal. Auburn wide receiver Landen King announced via his social media that he will be entering the transfer portal. He tweeted out a graphic saying, "First off I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for...

Jeremiah Cobb has received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. The 4-star Montgomery, AL native has been committed to Auburn since selecting the Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee on July 1st earlier this year. His senior season has been nothing short of impressive and has...

If it weren't for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's presence in the offices that occupy the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility in 2011 — what Florida's Billy Napier deems to have been the most valuable year of his career — Alabama head coach Nick Saban may have never...

Immediately after announcing that he was backing off of his pledge to Florida State, Orange Park (Fla.) High 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney revealed his commitment to...

Noting the importance of the tradition, despite the amplification of rumors and comments from coaches suggesting that the schools could be moving away from one, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement on Monday regarding...

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered...

The game time for November 5th's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked Tennessee has been announced. As anticipated, the kickoff time between the hedges will be...

Georgia has had some dominant wins this season and two of their wins are looking more impressive every single week. The Bulldogs got the season started off with...

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops hit the podium on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming tilt against No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. The Cats are coming off of a bye week, which...

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will enter Neyland Stadium on Saturday as underdogs, this we know. Early betting lines during UK's bye week pegged the Volunteers as two-touchdown favorites. Now with kickoff just five days away, more...

He's yet to play an actual game for Kentucky, but Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has already made his mark as a Wildcat, and he's got two MVP's to prove it. In August, he balled out...

Former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have certainly picked up where they left off once joining forces again in the NFL, but recently it’s been a little more special than usual. To start the 2022-23 season, Cincinnati’s offense wasn’t...

It’s no secret this program wasn’t where they were supposed to be in their season opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles. Out of sorts and undisciplined, it looked like a team that...

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-Americans Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros will meet in the World Series that begins with Game 1 Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Nola, a right-handed pitcher from...

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9's matchup between Virginia Tech takes on No 24-ranked NC State. Mullen will serve as...

Mississippi State couldn't compete as the Bulldogs fell to 5-3 on the season with a 30-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Despite the defense...

Mississippi State will be honoring deceased offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland's memory on the gridiron. The Bulldogs have unveiled...

Three people, including a teenage girl and a teacher, are dead, and seven others are injured following a school shooting in St. Louis Missouri on Monday. The third death was that of...

The Missouri Tigers picked up a much-needed 17-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, their first SEC victory of the season. Despite the win, the Mizzou offense struggled mightily, posting...

While it was far from pretty, the Missouri Tigers secured their first win in SEC play with a 17-14 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Of course, a win is a win and for a team that had lost three straight coming into the game, the Tigers will happily take the win by any means necessary. It may not have been...

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin isn't "all football." In fact, he keeps his finger firmly on the pulse of music and pop culture. Last week at the release of Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights," Kiffin made clear...

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels’ undefeated season finally ended this past Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Death Valley, losing 45-20. Ole Miss swung first and...

The Ole Miss Rebels laid an egg on the road against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, and the programs' head coaches went back and forth on Twitter following the game. The LSU media team...

South Carolina (5-2) is on a roll, meaning the rest of the country is taking notice. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 and should only improve moving forward. Personal success often accompanies...

Whether you are succeeding or failing at anything in life, there are inherent consequences that come with the results. If you're failing, it may cause...

South Carolina dipped into the transfer portal this offseason and found two players they thought could contribute: Oklahoma's quarterback Spencer Rattler and his tight end Austin Stogner. The latter committed before...

Josh Heupel has No. 3 Tennessee experiencing the most success it has in two decades through eight weeks of the season. Now, following...

The Texas A&M Aggies had already had a rough go of things in 2022. But on Monday their luck got even worse, with reports surfacing that at least three, but possibly...

With 14 minutes and change left on the clock, Texas A&M saw a glimpse of its future under center. Conner Weigman finally was given a shot to command the huddle with the first-team offense. Incumbent starter Haynes King suffered...

The Texas A&M Aggies football program lost to South Carolina 30-24 on Saturday and lost the Bonham Trophy for the first time in the history of the series. It's just another notch...

