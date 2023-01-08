In an ugly loss, the Hogs couldn't make layups or shoot free throws and paid the price

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn scored a four-point play to start the game and led the rest of the game as the No. 22-20 Tigers defeated No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59, Saturday night at Neville Arena.

The Razorbacks suffered self-inflected wounds by missing 13 free throws (19-of-32) in the 13-point loss. Also, Arkansas grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, but only scored eight second-chance points.

On the other end, the Tigers drained seven 3-pointers, compared to two by Arkansas. Also, Arkansas entered the game 11th in the NCAA in steals and 18th in turnovers forced but only managed four thefts while Auburn only committed eight turnovers.

Wendell Green Jr., who made that opening four-point play, led the Tigers with 19 points, five assists and three steals.

Allen Flannigan had 18 points and eight assists while playing 32 minutes off the bench. John Broome added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with six blocked shots.

Despite the quick start by Auburn, Arkansas stayed within striking distance for most of the first half.

However, after a Jalen Graham free throw cut the Razorback deficit to four (28-24) with 4:14 left in the first half, Auburn held Arkansas scoreless the rest of the half and took an 11-point lead into the break.

Arkansas scored to open the second half but the Tigers responded with a 6-0 run to lead by 15 Arkansas cut its deficit to nine twice, but Auburn responded each time with baskets.

Anthony Black led Arkansas with 23 points, including 18 in the second half, with seven rebounds and four assists. He was 13-of-16 at the line, leaving the rest of the team shooting 6-of-16 from the stripe.

The Razorbacks did outrebound Auburn, 46-32, thanks to a career-high 10 from Jordan Walsh., Makhi Mitchell added seven and Jalen Graham six.

Arkansas will play its third-straight ranked team on Wednesday (Jan. 11) when the Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Bud Walton Arena.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.mThe game will be televised on ESPN2. The game is also a “Stripe-Out.”

Information from Arkansas communications is included in this story.

