SEC Recap: Arkansas, Kentucky Fall Back to Pack in SEC

Alabama, Tennessee put rest of league on notice while Mike White comes up short in homecoming

Even though it was only the third game of the season for most SEC teams, it was a day that had huge implications with multiple conference championship contenders squaring off.

Here's how it all shook out.

No. 22 AUBURN 72, No. 13 ARKANSAS 59

AUBURN, Ala. – The second Auburn came out in a zone defense the game was over.

Missouri proved the Razorbacks doesn't have the shooters to combat the zone and Bruce Pearl said once he saw that, even though his team hadn't played zone all year, he knew that maintaining the Tigers' home winning streak would be much easier if they did.

Auburn dominated most of the way as Arkansas struggled from the free throw line and behind the arc. Arkansas was a miserable 2-for-16 from three and 19-of-32 from the free throw line.

Wendell Green, Jr. came out hot in a physical game with 19 points and Alan Flanigan continued the decades long tradition of players from Arkansas having big games against the Razorbacks with 18.

Anthony Black tried to will the Hogs back into the game with a lay-up to cut it to single digits with 1:27 left to play, but Auburn closed with a 5-1 spurt to get back on track.

AUBURN 12-3, 2-1 | ARKANSAS 12-3, 1-2

No. 7 Alabama 78, Kentucky 52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban was in attendance for what was supposed to be a huge SEC showdown between Alabama and Kentucky down in Tuscaloosa.

It was exactly that for the better part of the first half, but Nate Oats had the Tide shut down Oscar Tshiebwe and let is length and athleticism take over in the second half.

A Savhir Wheeler jumper with five minutes left in the first half cut the deficit to 20-19, but Kentucky never managed to capture the lead for a single second.

The Wildcats' Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 20, while freshman forward Brandon Miller led Alabama with 19. Tshiebwe was held to four points and six rebounds.

ALABAMA 13-2, 3-0 | KENTUCKY 10-5, 1-2

No. 8 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42

COLUMBIA, S.C – Tennessee jumped out to a 15-3 lead and never trailed as this one was over almost as soon as it started.

The Volunteers' starters shot 50 percent from three while the Tennessee bench chipped in 35 points.

Junior guard Meechie Johnson was the lone bright spot for South Carolina as the only Gamecock in double figures. Despite the hot shooting from behind the arc, the game was determined down low.

South Carolina only mustered 21 rebounds while Tennessee dominated the paint with nearly 50 boards.