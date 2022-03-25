'Uncle' Trey Comes Up Big for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Sweet 16 wasn't too big for Trey Wade.

The guy teammates refer to as "uncle" on occasion stepped up for 15 points and seven rebounds in Arkansas' 74-68 upset win over No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday night in San Francisco.

For the transfer from Wichita State it's exactly what he was hoping would happen when he made the move.

"It's what you dream of," he said later. ""But now it's on to the next one."

Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports

That next one will be an Elite Eight matchup against either No. 2 seed Duke or No. 3 seed Texas Tech. Nobody said the NCAA Tournament was supposed to be easy.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman wasn't surprised at Wade's night.

"Trey makes those shots in practice," he said. "He's a lethal three-point shooter with his feet set. They sloughed off and over-helped off him. He did a great job of shooting the ball with great confidence."

It wasn't what Wade did as much as when he did it. Every three-pointer came at a time when the 'Zags appeared to be close to making a run. It shut that down.

1 / 1

"Trey Wade's points — when we desperately needed them — were huge for us," Musselman said.

He's part of what has made this Hogs' team successful because there's usually not really a plan for him and they kinda just go with the flow.

"He's an intangible player," Musselman said. "He's a guy we're not going to run plays for and he knows his defensive assignments."

Now he's a big part of how the Hogs are within a win of getting back to the Final Four for the first time since 1994-95.

Like he said, though, Wade has been dreaming of that.

1 / 1

RANDOM NOTES: 1-IN-100 – HOGS MAKE HISTORY AGAINST GONZAGA

MUSSELMAN'S NBA-STYLE APPROACH PAYING BIG DIVIDENDS FOR HOGS

LIVE BLOG: RAZORBACKS DOWN NO. 1 BULLDOGS

HOGS MAY BE IN LINE FOR ANOTHER COVER STORY FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.