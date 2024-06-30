Arkansas' Rachel Glenn Continues Stunning Olympic Trials
EUGENE, Ore. — Arkansas' Rachel Glenn may just be the most impressive athlete dawning the Razorback colors. Having already qualified for the team in the high jump, the Hog is looking to double up.
In the semifinals of the 400 meter hurdles, Glenn ran a personal best 53.68 seconds, shaving 0.12 seconds off her previous top time, which she ran earlier this month in a tune up event on the same track. She finished second in her semifinal behind Shamier Little, who also trains in Fayetteville and ran the fifth fastest qualifying time.
She'll face stiff competition in the final for a spot in the top three to make the team. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the fastest time in the world in the semifinal. Others in the mix include Anna Cockrell, Dalliah Muhammad and Jasmine Jones.
Other Razorbacks also took to the track. Destiny Huven ran a 12.83 in the semis of the 100-meter hurdles and just missed making the final. The final time qualifier turned in a time of 12.77 seconds. Katie Izzo also ran in the 10,000-meter final, crossing the line in 32:30.31 and finishing 13th.
As the trials slowly come to a close, Arkansas and the rest of the NCAA athletes have had a strong trials. The Hogs are one of 12 college programs with multiple qualifiers.
The 10th and final day of the Track and Field U.S Olympic Trials will start 5:15 p.m. Sunday. All events will be streamed on Peacock. Glenn will be the only Razorback in action. The hurdles final will be the last event of the night, starting at 7:29 p.m.
