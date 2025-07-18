Former Razorback sits atop leaderboard of Open Championship
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas golfer Jacob Skov Olesen sits atop the leaderboard at one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world. A 4-under 67 in the opening round at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush puts Olesen in a tie for first with four other players.
With an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys, Olesen had a chance to take the sole lead, but a dropped shot on the final hole dropped him into a tie for first.
Olesen is tied with Haotong Li, Matt Fitpatrick, Christian Bezuidenhout and Harris English after 18 holes.
A graduate transfer from TCU, Olesen spent the 2023-2024 season with the Razorbacks and put together the best statistical season in school history. His scoring average of 69.94 was the lowest in school history and the lone season in the 60s. He also set Razorback records for rounds in the 60s (16) while tying the UA season record with 24 rounds at par or better. He finished with 10 top 15’s, five top 10’s and three top 5’s.
He won the The Amateur Championship in 2024 and gained All-American honors before turning pro. Olesen earned an exemption to the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon last July and made the cut, finishing in a tie for 60th.
It's just the second major start in Olesen's career. He had earned amateur exemptions into the 2025 Masters and U.S. Open but forfeited the right to play by turning professional. Olesen needed to finish in the Top 5 in the final qualifying tournament at Burnham & Berrow on July 1, shooting 8-under across 36 holes and finishing second to punch his ticket.
Olesen sits ahead of many of the golf's elite, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is among three players sitting just one-back at 3-under. Jon Rahm sits just two back three back at 1-under.
30 years ago was the last time a Razorback won a major championship. John Daly won the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews in a playoff against Costantino Rocca. Daly is the only former Arkansas golfer to win a major, also winning the 1991 PGA Championship. Skov Olesen was teammates with was teammates with Daly's son at Arkansas.
Fellow Razorback Nico Echavarria is five shots behind the leaders at 1-over par after shooting an opening round 72.
Coverage of the second round of the 153rd Open Championship starts 1:30 a.m. Friday streaming on Peacock. Broadcast of the round will start at 4 a.m on USA Network. Olesen will tee off with Jason Day and Taylor Pendrith at 6:59 a.m.
