Greg Sankey's Political Talking Points Have Obviously Reached Folks Across SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The folks at the top across the SEC are politicians.

If you doubted it, there was an interesting story today by Matt Hayes at Saturday Down South where he talked to people across the league.

The quotes were hilariously similar to what you hear from political parties.

It was clear the SEC has distributed talking points for athletic directors and presidents. They are following like guests on a news talk station these days.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek talk on the field before the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day with the Razorbacks playing Penn State. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told SDS. “The need just isn’t there.”

That's the official position right now.

Let Notre Dame decide they want to come down South. Today's official point of view would probably change so fast it would make your head swim.

One of the best things people in the SEC seem to be able to keep a lid on things. You don't have an awful lot of leaks on anything, mainly because everybody talks in general terms until everything is formally agreed upon.

It's how the league covers its collective backside.

Everybody also keeps something politicians all talk about: plausible deniability.

Most of the sources and athletic directors in the article talked about "value" and it sounded remarkably like they were quoting an email on talking points.

As I said earlier, politicians and talk show hosts quote those all time and sound like complete idiots at times because it makes no sense.

That's pretty much how everybody getting quoted from the SEC sounds these days.

Alabama coach Nick Saban. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

The bottom line to any of this, the "value" everybody talks about is whatever the television folks tell them it is.

The league will do whatever they have to do in order to keep that money flowing.

Without it, everybody has to go back to working for a living.

Or, God forbid, actually giving an honest answer.

