Razorback Agony in Olympic Trials 400 Final, Missing Paris Olympics
EUGENE, Ore. — Arkansas' Kaylyn Brown came close to clinching her spot at the Olympics, but finishied fourth in the women's 400 meter final with a time of 50.07 seconds. The top three finishers make Team USA. Alexis Holmes, who trains in Fayetteville, took the final spot with a time of 49.76. Brown led the race at the halfway mark but was caught by Kendall Ellis, Aaliyah Butler and Holmes coming down the home stretch.
In the morning session, a very familiar name to Razorback fans got her Olympic qualification campaign underway in the heptathlon. Taliyah Brooks, the master of ceremonies at Razorback football and basketball games, was in third place after day one, just 23 points behind the leader Anna Hall after four events with 3,861 points with three events to go. Her day was highlighted by a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 14.23 meters. Fellow alum Alex Gochenour-Brondyke, who now coaches at Iowa State sat in 17th at 3.400 points.
A trio of former and current Razorbacks got the night started in the men's 400-meter semifinals on the track. Chris Bailey finished second in his heat with a time of 44.82 seconds and qualified for the final. James Benson and TJ Tomlyanovich ran 45.30 and 46.65 seconds respectively, which was not fast enough to advance.
Coverage of day three of the Olympic Trials starts at 12 p.m. Monday and will be streamed live on Peacock as Team USA slowly takes shape. Benson will have a chance to punch his ticket to Paris by finishing in the top three of the 400-meter final. That race will take place at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.
HOGS FEED:
• Richardson Broke Color Barrier at Arkansas Coming to Town
• Looking at Top 5 questions facing Razorbacks in season that will have lots of mysteries starting year
• Another wide receiver from Warren commits to continue tradition with Razorbacks
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook