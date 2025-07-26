Travis Kelce, Kelsey Plum and Every Famous Sports Star Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Happy Gilmore is back.
The highly anticipated golf comedy sequel was released on Netflix on Friday, and so far it looks like it's turning into another fan-favorite hit. Though sequels rarely outshine their predecessors, Happy Gilmore 2 brought in all the big guns to take the movie up a notch, from professional golfers to WNBA players to beloved sportscasters.
While there won't be any spoilers about the plot of the movie ahead (some have said it gets off to a wild start), there will be spoilers about the sports celebrity cameos, so read on at your own risk.
Here's a list of all the athletes and sports media personalities—some more recognizable than others—who scored a part in Happy Gilmore 2.
Travis Kelce
The Happy Gilmore PR team made sure everyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs star would be in this one. Kelce apparently plays a waiter, and he's very good at his part, as Adam Sandler has said time and time again in press interviews. Taylor Swift approves.
Dan Patrick
Sports talk show host Dan Patrick has a small role in the movie—fittingly, as the host of his own fictional namesake show. Patrick worked at Sports Illustrated, ESPN and NBC before landing a hosting gig at his very real Dan Patrick Show.
Verne Lundquist
What a legend. Golf broadcasting icon Verne Lundquist unsurprisingly plays himself, as he did in the first Happy Gilmore. Lundquist, who lent his voice to more than a few memorable shots in the first movie, retired from calling The Masters in 2024, which marked his 40th and final broadcast for CBS.
Stephen A. Smith
The fiery ESPN personality also plays himself—much to the disappointment of fans who perhaps got tired of real-life loud sports commentary. He's doing what he's does best in Happy Gilmore 2, which is to say there's probably not a whole lot of acting going on.
Boban Marjanovic
Former NBA star Boban Marjanovic got to show off his acting chops a little bit. Marjanovic left the NBA in 2024 to play overseas with Turkey's Fenerbahçe but enjoyed a productive nine-year stint stateside during which he played for six different teams. He spent his final two years with the Houston Rockets.
Kelsey Plum
WNBA star and Los Angeles Sparks veteran Kelsey Plum has some sweet screen action, too. Plum, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time All-Star, was traded to the Sparks by the Las Vegas Aces in January. More recently, she's perhaps most well-known for trolling Caitlin Clark.
Nelly Korda
Finally, the golf peeps. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is one of the most popular American golfers of this era and has multiple major championships to her name. The 26-year-old won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games and has since become something of a cultural icon on the LPGA Tour with 15 career wins.
Paige Spiranac
Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac landed a small but great part in the sequel. In real life, Spiranac has since entered the modeling industry and is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum.
John Daly
It's only fitting that unorthodox golf legend John Daly was in Happy Gilmore 2. Daly, who earned the nickname "Long John" for his drives, doesn't exactly fit into the sport's country-club aesthetic. For more about him, go watch his "zero-to-hero" underdog victory in the 1991 PGA Championship.
At this point, there's just too many former and current professional golfers to name: Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Nick Faldo, Corey Pavin and Lee Trivino are the retired ones who make brief appearances.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are some of Gilmore's competitors in the fictional Tour Championship. There's also Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley, who don't get to practice their swings but do get to practice their acting.