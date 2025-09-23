Razorback Report: Arkansas moves up in Top 25 rankings after latest win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s soccer team didn’t get off to a great start to the 2025 season, but they’re still one of the top-ranked teams in the nation.
The Razorbacks (5-2-2, 3-0 SEC) extended their win streak to three games with a 1-0 win against Texas A&M.
Freshman Vailana Tu’ua scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute after deflecting a Kennedy Ball shot from outside the 18-yard box off her foot just in front of the Aggies' goal.
The win gives Arkansas three points in the SEC standings, putting it in a tie with Georgia for the top spot in the conference standings.
It also helped the Razorbacks move up in at least one top 25 poll. (The United Soccer Coaches Poll is released on Tuesday.)
Arkansas gained four spots in the latest TopDrawerSoccer Women’s College Soccer National Rankings and sit at No. 12 in the rankings. That makes the Razorbacks the second-highest ranked SEC team.
Tennessee, despite its loss to No. 15 Mississippi State, is ranked No. 3 in the TopDrawerSoccer poll. Speaking of the Bulldogs, they’re the No. 15 overall team in that same poll.
Those two teams will meet at Razorback Field in two weeks, before then they’ll have to faceoff against the lowest-ranked SEC team, No. 21 South Carolina, before then on October 2.
Here are a few more fun facts (courtesy of Arkansas Communications) about this Arkansas team roughly one-third of the way through its conference schedule:
- This is the third-straight season Arkansas has started SEC play 3-0;
- The Razorbacks improved to 3-0-1 in road games this season;
- Vailana Tu’ua joined Zoe Susi at the top spot on Arkansas’ goal leaderboard with three goals; and
- Since 2020, Arkansas has won 3 SEC regular season titles, accumulated 41 SEC wins (in 51 opportunities) and outscored its SEC opponents by 80 goals.
The Razorbacks will return to action Friday when they welcome Ole Miss to Razorback Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas women’s tennis duo of Koskel and Carolina Gomez won their round of 32 match Monday at the ITA All-American Championships. They defeated No. 83 Shavit Kimchi and Claire An of Duke in a three-set match. They won the match 6-3, 4-6 and 10-8. The pair of Razorbacks will be back in action tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT and take on Piper Charney and Emily Sratz-Lunde from the University of Michigan.
- The college basketball season is on the horizon and the Arkansas women’s basketball team is trying get its fans excited. The Razorbacks will host its Elementary Day on November 7 when they face UAB for a 1030 a.m. tipoff. Elementary Day offers free admission to all elementary school students, teachers, staff, and chaperones.