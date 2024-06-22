Razorbacks Large Contingent Puts in Strong Opening Day at Olympic Trials
EUGENE, Ore. — A large group of Arkansas Razorbacks descended on the U.S Track and Field Olympic Trials looking to punch their tickets to Paris with the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony just over a month away. A total of 26 current Hogs and alumni were entered in various events with 11 in action on the opening night of action.
Fresh off its 2024 team title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, a pair of Razorbacks that were part of the historic 1-2-3-4 finish in the women's 400 meters advanced to the semifinals. Kaylyn Brown finished with the eighth fastest qualifying team (51.09 seconds), while Rosie Effiong finished with the 12th fastest time (51.21). Paris Peoples, who graduated in 2022 also advanced with a time of 52.20.
On the men's side of the 400 meters, the Razorbacks had another trio of Hogs that advanced out of the heats. Chris Bailey, a 2023 graduate, one of the contenders to make the team, turned in a 44.86, good enough for third fastest in the heats. Current Hogs James Benson and TJ Tomlyanovich also advanced to the semifinals.
In the women's 100 meters, Jada Baylark finished fifth in her heat with a time of 11.12 seconds. Current Hog Adriane Linton, running in the same heat as World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson, finished ninth in her heat and did not advance.
In the women's 5000 meters, 2023 alumnus Lauren Gregory finished ninth in her heat with a time of 15:35.80 and qualified to the final despite being outside the top six in her semifinal. She took one of the four time qualifier spots.
On the field side of the trials, Jordan West finished 10th in the prelims of the shot put with a throw of 19.93 meters, finishing inside the top 12 to advance to the final. Daniel Spejcher sits in 15th place in the decathlon after five events at 3,969 points.
Coverage of day two of the Olympic Trials starts at 12 p.m. and will be streamed live on Peacock as Team USA slowly takes shape.
HOGS FEED:
• Requirements for coaching Razorbacks has changed
• Pittman getting out-recruited for in-state players
• How have the Hogs looked historically against Illinois?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook