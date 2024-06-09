HISTORY FOR THE @RazorbackTF HOGS! For the first time in @NCAATrackField history A TOP 4 SWEEP.



1st Nickisha Pryce (@NCAA RECORD) - 48.89

2nd Kaylyn Brown - 49.13

3rd Amber Anning - 49.59

4th Rosey Effiong - 49.72 pic.twitter.com/loMa2zkx51