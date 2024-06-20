Historic Look Back at Arkansas Facing Dangerous Big Ten Opponent
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A matchup between Arkansas and Illinois had been rumored for the past couple of days. Now, the rumor can be put to rest, according to report.
Arkansas last played Illinois during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks won that game 73-63 to advance to the second round to face Kansas. That game ended up being a thriller with the Hogs' storming back from a double digit deficit to defeat the Jayhawks.
Ricky Council IV's 11-of-12 day at the charity stripe helped preserve a first round victory for the second straight season. Former Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis scored 16 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Davis made two of Arkansas' 3-point baskets on the day.
Historically, the Razorbacks have lacked much success against Illinois over the years with a 1-5 record. The two programs met first in 1949 on the campus in Champaign, Illinois. That day the Illini won 65-63. It would be another 51 years before the two schools would meet again in a 4-game neutral site series with two games in North Little Rock and two in Chicago from 2001-2004.
The first game was during Nolan Richardson's last season in an exciting 94-91 loss. Illinois would squeeze out a four point victory over Stan Heath's team. However, Arkansas lost the final two games in double digit fashion.
New Razorbacks coach John Calipari holds a 1-1 record against the Illini during his time spent with Memphis. The Tigers played a non-conference home-and-home series with Illinois in 2002 and 2003 with the road team winning both contests. Calipari's 2003 team faced a variety of quality opponents during the season with wins at Bud Walton Arena against Arkansas, Syracuse at Madison Square Garden, Villanova at The Pyramid, and a road loss at Missouri. Memphis finished the season with a 23-7 record but lost in the first round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament to Arizona State.
Razorbacks' fans should expect a challenging non-conference schedule that includes opponents from coast to coast. Calipari takes Arkansas to face Michigan at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic December 10. Previous reports included a neutral site game played in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena and North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena.
As part of the SEC-ACC Challenge, the Hogs will face Miami in Coral Gables, Florida which is only the second game between the schools. Calipari also teased a prominent home-and-home series but no opponent has been given.
