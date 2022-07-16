How ‘Desirable’ Would Hogs Be if Not Already in SEC?

Back in 1990, even the forward-thinking Razorbacks legend didn't see today's world but figured being in SEC better for future

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas doesn't have to pay a whole lot of interest to all of this conference shuffling these days.

Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek probably just lets Greg Sankey and the SEC office worry about that stuff.

He doesn't have to, which is good that the Hogs don't have to move around.

When Frank Broyles and Roy Kramer managed to put things together for the change to the SEC back in 1990, they knew things were going to be changing.

Neither figured all this.

There are places talking about $1 billion a year TV contracts to conferences. It really wouldn't be surprising.

Looking at Pat Forde's "Desirability Rating" at Sports Illustrated would make Hog fans glad Broyles got that deal done starting in 1992.

The Hogs weren't even in smelling distance of the Top 20 schools by this desirability ranking metrics. Argue the formula, but it landed the Razorbacks at No. 34 overall.

That would make them a prime candidate for the Big 12 at best.

Desirability Top 10 Schools

Ohio State Michigan Notre Dame Texas Georgia Florida Wisconsin Oklahoma USC Alabama

The whole formula didn't exactly help boost anybody from the SEC. Remember, though, it includes academic rankings along with sports other than football.

That led to some interesting positioning, particularly with Kentucky that was just 39th overall.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the field in Omaha at the Razorbacks' game against Ole Miss in the College World Series. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs aren't the only school glad to be sitting in great shape in the SEC right now.

SEC "Desirability Rankings" (National Rank)

Georgia (5) Florida (6) Alabama (10) Texas A&M (12) Auburn (13) LSU (14) Tennessee (24) Ole Miss (28 Arkansas (34) Kentucky (39) South Carolina (42) Mississippi State (43) Missouri (44) Vanderbilt (63)

This entire fomula is heavily-dependent on how many viewers the schools can get on TV. We've said for years that's really the only numbers that matter.

The fact of the matter is unless you're sitting in the luxury boxes or prime seating area, teams really don't care if you're in the stadium or not.

Oh, nobody will admit that, of course. They want you buying apparel anywhere and cheering for the laundry, which is what most fans get excited about.

It's about the TV viewers and the only college football game that out-drew the average NFL game last season was the national championship between Alabama and Georgia.

The television money drives all this conference game of musical chairs. Take it out of the equation and you would see geography playing a much larger role.

Now, though, nobody really needs that.

It's all about how "desirable" you are.

And the Hogs don't have to worry about it.

