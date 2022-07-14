Mike Gundy Sole Reason SEC Should Be Trying to Figure Way to Get Oklahoma State

Putting Cowboys in league give Hogs another rival and great addition to Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Somehow you wish Oklahoma State could somehow get into the SEC.

Just for coach Mike Gundy if nothing else.

Add him into the mix with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin then throw in the wisdom of Nick Sabon and the court jester Jimbo Fisher.

It would be media gold and another possibility of a big rivalry for Arkansas.

"The new commissioner, I mean, honestly, if I was him, I wouldn't let OU and Texas in any meetings," Gundy said Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

He's talking about Brett Yormark, who basically kicked down any doors in his remarks earlier the Big 12 was open for business. They will talk with anybody about anything, it sounded like.

Gundy's just not real keen on letting Texas and Oklahoma — now the official enemy of the conference — even be at the event.

"I'm guessing when they leave, they're scratching down things that can help them when they're in the SEC," Gundy said. "It is an unusual situation. There's a business side of it that nowadays people say, 'It is what it is.'

"Ten years ago, they might not even let them in meetings."

Gundy said later he was joking, but that was probably simply to try and put a coat of paint on what he said.

Gundy said that he didn't know whether Texas or Oklahoma would stay in the conference until their grant of rights expire in 2025 but that he was fine with an early exit if they wanted to pay the Big 12.

"If they leave early and they dump $80 million our way, I think that's awesome," Gundy said.

Nobody pointed out to him the commissioner had just sounded like even that might be up for negotiation.

