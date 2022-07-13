Hogs Land Wide Receiver Out of Alabama for 2023 Class

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Get Another Big Receiver on Wednesday

Alabama three-star commits to Hogs as 23rd commitment on 2023 class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed another recruit Wednesday.

Davon Dozier, a three-star wide receiver from Moody, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina and Maryland, all of which he included in his top five on June 9. He also had offers from Georgia Tech and Arkansas State, among other schools.

Dozier is the No. 26 prospect in Alabama and No. 77 receiver nationally in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is the seventh commitment for the Hogs in July and the 23rd overall commitment for the class.

Kenny Guiton

The big receiver (6-4, 195) was offered by position coach Kenny Guiton in early May and got his first look at Fayetteville during an unofficial visit on June 17.

As a junior, Dozier finished with 51 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 39 passes for 573 yards and 6 scores in 8 games the previous season.

