Hogs Land Wide Receiver Out of Alabama for 2023 Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed another recruit Wednesday.

Davon Dozier, a three-star wide receiver from Moody, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina and Maryland, all of which he included in his top five on June 9. He also had offers from Georgia Tech and Arkansas State, among other schools.

Dozier is the No. 26 prospect in Alabama and No. 77 receiver nationally in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is the seventh commitment for the Hogs in July and the 23rd overall commitment for the class.

Razorbacks wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton has more he can work with in latest recruit. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The big receiver (6-4, 195) was offered by position coach Kenny Guiton in early May and got his first look at Fayetteville during an unofficial visit on June 17.

As a junior, Dozier finished with 51 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 39 passes for 573 yards and 6 scores in 8 games the previous season.

HOGS FEED:

LOOKING AT LINEBACKER COMMITMENT WITH "VIOLENT HANDS"

WHO WILL REPRESENT HOGS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS NEXT WEEK?

PITTMAN DRAWING PRESEASON BUZZ FOR COACH OF THE YEAR

CATCH UP ON MAJOR FOOTBALL STORYLINES BEFORE SEC MEDIA DAYS

GREG SANKEY GETS TALKING POINTS DELIVERED ACROSS THE SEC

BELOVED SEC SHORTS IS BACK, HILARIOUS AS EVER

WHERE ARE HOGS BEING PROJECTED FOR POSSIBLE BOWL PROJECTION?

WE DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT STORYLINES WILL BE NEXT WEEK IN ATLANTA

RANKING RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 SEASON

WHERE DO ARKANSAS QUARTERBACKS RANK IN SEC THIS YEAR?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.