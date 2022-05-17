Courtney Deifel's Long Road with Razorbacks Softball

Skip to main content

Hogs' Coach Courtney Deifel Has Endured Path to Softball Success

In the first years, the memories aren't about blowouts, but the games the Razorbacks could have won

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is one of the big deals in college softball now.

That hasn't happened before.

For Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel, those rough first few years building the program weren't easy, but she has endured.

But she isn't dwelling on the blowouts.

Auburn beat them once in the early years scoring 54 runs in a series.

"That was in 15 innings, too," Deifel said on The Morning Rush on ESPN Aransas on Tuesday morning. "In year one (2016) those weren't the games that were the toughest."

It's routine for coaches to put games like that out of their mind. Blowouts aren't memories anybody wants to keep around.

Celebration-SEC Title

"It was those games we were winning in the seventh and then gave it away," she said. "We just didn't know how to finish."

They've figured that out, especially at Bogle Park. The Hogs are 44-9 this season (24-4 at home).

That's a key stat to remember. Being selected a fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament that starts this week in Fayetteville, they will play all their games at home.

And they've gotten better over the course of the season.

"We're playing much better now," she said. "We know we're going to get everybody's best."

The Razorbacks will play their first game in the NCAA Tournament at Bogle Park against Princeton on Friday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network and Fubo.tv.

Hannah Gammill-SEC Title

Here's is the complete tournament schedule:

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: 1 Arkansas vs. 4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network and Fubo.tv)

Game 2: 2 Oregon vs. 3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

