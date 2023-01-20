After Razorbacks come close against No. 3 LSU, team may have identity, direction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The rest of the SEC might want to get ready.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors probably learned a little about his team in a 79-76 loss in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday night.

But he learned a lot about other things, especially the crowd.

"It was amazing," Neighbors said later. "They fed their students (he didn't know what), they were out there early and they were on us, respectfully — they didn't cross the line. They made a difference."

First, the UA's crack promotions department now probably has a challenge from Neighbors. As of Friday morning, the team hadn't left Baton Rouge and was at some mall because they had to leave their hotel.

But he knows how to work the phones.

"We're going to steal some ideas and try to get a game like that in Bud Walton," Neighbors said. "Coach (Kim) Mulkey has revitalized their fan base to where it REALLY got loud in there tonight."

It affected the Hogs' communications on the floor.

"We couldn't hear each other call ball-screen coverages," he said. "We had to change our substitution policies, the way we were doing ... the crowd impacted the game."

He couldn't remember the final score and got that during the press conference.

"We lose by three?" he asked. "Yeah, I'd tell you they were worth three points."

This was an idea fans might want to prepare for with the Hogs. The guess here is something will be created.

Razorback fans usually rise to meet these types of challenges.

HOGS FEED:

SEC ADMITS THEY MESSED UP REVIEW, BUT NOTHING ELSE AND NO MENTION OF CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE HOGS

HOGS STILL CAN'T FIGURE OUT HOW TO CLOSE OUT A WIN, FALLING TO MISSOURI

A COUPLE OF POSSIBILITIES FOR RAZORBACKS' OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR OPENING

BRILES REPORTEDLY HEADED TO TCU, BUT WHO MIGHT FOLLOW?

MUSSELMAN SAYS LARGE SEC CROWDS POSSIBLY THE ISSUE WITH HOGS

WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR RAZORBACKS TO HAVE AN ARGUMENT TO REACH NCAA TOURNAMENT THIS YEAR?

HOGS TIRED OF GETTING PUSHED AROUND BY SEC TEAMS

RAZORBACKS LOSING IS ONE THING, BUT BEING CLASSLESS ABOUT IT IS SOMETHING ELSE ENTIRELY

WATCH: VANDERBILT PLAYERS ATTRIBUTE WIN TO WHAT HAPPENED AT END OF FIRST HALF

WHAT SHOULD FANS EXPECT AS FAR AS RAZORBACK LINE-UP AGAINST VANDERBILT?

EXIT DOOR SWINGING OPEN SO MUCH FOR SECONDARY MIGHT BE GOOD NEWS

BACKSTORY MAKES TESLAA, RAZORBACK FOOTBALL THE PERFECT MARRIAGE

MORE GOOD NEWS ABOUT PEYTON HILLIS' RECOVERY AFTER RESCUING HIS KIDS IN FLORIDA

DID JALEN GRAHAM DO ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF ERIC MUSSELMAN'S DOGHOUSE?

DON'T MISTAKE MUSSELMAN'S REASONS FOR EXCUSES

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.