What Will It Take for the Razorbacks to Have an Argument for the NCAA Tournament?

How the rest of the schedule must play out for Eric Musselman to get a shot at keeping his Elite 8 streak alive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's time to take a realistic look at the rest of the Arkansas schedule to get a feel for where this team is possibly headed based on the evidence presented thus far.

First, let's take a glimpse at the remaining schedule.

@ #20 Missouri

vs. Ole Miss

vs. LSU

@ Baylor

vs. Texas A&M

@ South Carolina

@ Kentucky

vs. Mississippi St.

@ Texas A&M

vs. Florida

vs. Georgia

@ No. 4 Alabama

@ No. 5 Tennessee

vs. Kentucky

The good news is that leaves 14 regular season games to recover and shine up the resume.

The temptation in looking at this schedule is thinking that Arkansas can use those closing three games, plus a few SEC Tournament wins to impress the selection committee, and hop right on into the NCAA Tournament.

This is where a reminder must be given about precedent. For instance, Texas A&M finished 23-12, won eight of their last 10, including wins over No. 25 Alabama, No. 4 Auburn, and a blowout of No. 15 Arkansas in that stretch.

The Aggies finished 9-9 in conference play and made the SEC championship game where an exhausted team finally fell to No. 9 Tennessee. A&M went on to finish the season 27-13, but those last few games were in the NIT, not the NCAA Tournament.

That's because the committee thought a 17-14 Michigan team with a win over No. 3 Purdue and another over No. 23 Ohio St was more worthy. That's a Wolverines team that went 4-4 to close its season and was bounced in the first round of its conference tournament by a 20-13 Indiana team.

By the way, that Indiana team got in despite going 2-7 to close its regular season. The Hoosiers too had a win over Purdue and a win over Ohio State as their only wins of note.

As for the remaining SEC teams, Alabama was the only team shown grace. The Crimson Tide finished 19-13, yet received a No. 6 seed, only two spots behind 25-8 Arkansas in the same bracket.

The committee viewed Arkansas and Alabama as roughly the same team despite the gap in record. However, that's because the Crimson Tide beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga in Washington, No. 1 seed Baylor, and a Tennessee team that finished No. 9 in the country,

They also beat No. 7 Houston and No. 15 Arkansas. Four of their losses came to No. 2 seed Kentucky and an Auburn team that was No. 1 at the time.

Considering history, lack of signature non-conference wins, and Big Ten bias, it will take at least 21 regular season wins and a win or two in the SEC Tournament to get Arkansas into one of the last few at-large spots in this year's field.

To get there, the Razorbacks will need to go 9-5 to close out the season. Right now, there's little reason to think Arkansas can beat Alabama or Tennessee on the road, so that gives the Hogs only three more games they can lose.