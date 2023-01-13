Hogs coach Eric Musselman liked going with more size, may modify it again Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas needs a win ... for a lot of reasons.

After getting pushed around and losing to Auburn and Alabama, there are a lot of questions about one of the teams with the highest expectations in decades.

It's caused coach Eric Musselman to start juggling his roster and rotations.

"We’re searching, scratching," he said earlier this week. "We’re not satisfied being 1-3 in the league and certainly not satisfied with our overall record, either. But this is a team that’s going through tremendous adversity right now with two opponents that we spent a lot of time on structuring the roster as well as scheme offensively and defensively."

Going with a bigger lineup paid off against Missouri and the Crimson Tide. They were more physical there.

"I thought (the new lineup) worked out well," Musselman said. "They have a really big front line, so that was a little bit of the reason. What we’ll do at Vanderbilt I have no idea right now. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff that I’m still trying to solve and search. If there’s something there to try to figure out, we’re trying."

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU and fuboTV.

• This will be the 53rd meeting between Arkansas and Vanderbilt. All but 12 have come since Arkansas joined the SEC. The Razorbacks own a 39-13 advantage in the series, including a slight 28-12 margin in SEC meetings.

• Arkansas is 8-8 versus the Commodores in Memorial Gym, including an 8-7 mark in SEC games.

• While Vanderbilt won last year’s meeting in Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas has won 11 of the last 13 games.

• In an SEC scheduling quirk, Arkansas is playing at Vanderbilt for just the fourth time since 2014-15 (12 meetings). Over the last 12 meetings with the Commodores, seven have been at Bud Walton Arena, three have been at Vandy’s Memorial Gym and two have been in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the SEC Tournament.

• Arkansas opens SEC play with four of its first six on the road.

• Arkansas’ first four SEC opponents (LSU, Missouri, Auburn and Alabama) have each won at least 12 games and won a combined 52-10. That represents the best four-team aggregate win total any team has faced to date.

• To end January and open February, Arkansas will play four-of-six games on the road, including the SEC-Big 12 Challenge at Baylor.

• The Hogs also wrap the 2022-23 regular season by playing two of the last three on the road (at Alabama and at Tennessee before hosting Kentucky in the finale).

Who: No. 15-16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-20 SEC)

What: Arkansas has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with Vanderbilt.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Ingram Court at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

How to Watch: ESPNU and fuboTV (Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck).

• Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

• On the Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman).

HOGS FEED:

EXIT DOOR SWINGING OPEN SO MUCH FOR SECONDARY MIGHT BE GOOD NEWS

BACKSTORY MAKES TESLAA, RAZORBACK FOOTBALL THE PERFECT MARRIAGE

MORE GOOD NEWS ABOUT PEYTON HILLIS' RECOVERY AFTER RESCUING HIS KIDS IN FLORIDA

DID JALEN GRAHAM DO ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF ERIC MUSSELMAN'S DOGHOUSE?

DON'T MISTAKE MUSSELMAN'S REASONS FOR EXCUSES

NICK SMITH'S FATHER GIVES UPDATE ON HIS SON'S FUTURE AS A RAZORBACK

ARENA'S LACK OF SIGN POLICY LEAVES ROOM FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO HARASS CALIPARI

HOW WILL RAZORBACK FANS EXPERIENCE THE LONGHORN NETWORK IN THE FUTURE?

WILL LAST GAME OF HOGS' REGULAR SEASON BE FINAL CHANCE FOR FANS TO SEE CALIPARI WITH KENTUCKY?

ERIC MUSSELMAN ISN'T LOOKING BACKWARD TRYING TO PREDICT THE FUTURE

JALON CATALON MAY HAVE COMMITTED BIGGEST BETRAYAL FOR SOME FANS IN RAZORBACK HISTORY

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS

IS SOMETHING SO SIMPLE ALL THAT'S NEEDED TO TAKE DOWN RAZORBACKS?

ARKANSAS COULDN'T EXECUTE BASICS AGAINST AUBURN

COULD TEXAS, OKLAHOMA BE HEADED OVER JOIN THE SEC FAMILY A LITTLE SOONER THAN PLANNED?

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET FACTS GET IN WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE WITH KENDAL BRILES, HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.