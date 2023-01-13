FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was some good news when finding out about former Arkansas player Peyton Hillis on Thursday.

He had been hospitalized in Tampa, Fla., after suffering problems with his lungs and kidneys after rescuing his children, who appeared to be in danger of drowning while swimming on vacation last weekend.

Hillis' sister is Hayley Davis, according to a report Thursday from KARK 4 in Little Rock.

In a post late Wednesday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis said her brother was “off the ventilator and is doing great!!”

After a standout high school career at Conway in 2003, he played for the Razorbacks from 2004-2007. He was drafted by Denver in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft, spending seven seasons in the league with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

For those new to the Hogs or too young to remember, he was often the most over-looked in a trio of star running backs including Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and was a key to getting an SEC West title in 2006 and appearance in the league title game.

During his career, he had 2,832 rushing yards, 1,050 receiving yards, scored 26 touchdowns and was on the cover of the Madden 12 video game.

“I just want to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” his uncle, Greg Hillis wrote in a post that Pig Trail Nation's Alyssa Orange shared on Twitter. “He is still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

Now he's got another big challenge with a long road and rehabilitation ahead.

