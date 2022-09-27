WATCH: Hogs' Mike Neighbors Has Very Different Team

Complete press conference after first day of practice with new personnel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors has never had as much length as this team and it's changed a lot of the way they will play this year with the ability to do things they've never been able to do.

Watch his complete press conference Tuesday afternoon after they started practices Monday.

The Razorbacks will open exhibition play Nov. 2 against Arkansas-Fort Smith in Bud Walton Arena.

