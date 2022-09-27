Alabama Hoping to Spoil Razorbacks' Latest Promotion

Going with the all-red thing against Crimson Tide not bothering them

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' latest marketing thing to make it look like a ketchup factory exploded isn't interesting to Alabama.

The Razorbacks announced the game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Razorback Stadium on CBS and fuboTV. You can also listen to the game at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas radio 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

The Crimson Tide simply plan on making the seats be more visible before the end of the game.

"You’ve got 100,000 people that don't like you, want you to lose and that’s kind of the mindset you have to have," senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. "Coach says to us all the time to empty the stadium."

There won't be 100,000 people in the stands, mainly because there's not anywhere near that amount of seats. The Crimson Tide is using it, though, as some motivation.

"It just gives me juice knowing that this is their territory, and we’re coming to take over," offensive lineman JC Latham said Monday. "So just being over there, especially after having my first away game at Texas, I know what to expect now. I gotta lock in more personally on the cadence and knowing what to do."

Alabama has been playing close games on the road, especially the last five games. They say they have addressed the issue.

"You run into the stadium before the game starts and their crowd’s cheering, and they’re super excited about the game," To'oTo'o said. "Then when you’re winning, they’re quiet. And that's kind of our main goal, and I think that's the biggest satisfaction for me."

