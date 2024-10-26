Jayhawks Coach Complimentary of Calipari's First Hogs' Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Hall of Fame coaches faced off for Game 13 against each other, but this time Calipari was somewhere different for the first time in 15 years. His Razorbacks dispatched the No. 1 Jayhawks in an exhibition setting 85-69 inside a sold out Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas was led by a duo of guards in Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner and 5-star true freshman Boogie Fland who both alternated at point guard throughout the game. Wagner and Fland combined to score 46 points against a Jayhawks team without a pair of starters in the line-up.
Being shorthanded didn't stop Self from complementing the Razorbacks. He compared the Hogs to some of the quality Kentucky rosters Calipari assembled over the past 15 years.
"I actually think this team is better than some of the ones he's had at Kentucky," Calipari said. "There were a couple of [Kentucky] teams that were elite, elite, elite. This team, to me, has a chance to be terrific and may be more talented than some of the teams that [Calipari] had at Kentucky. Not all of them, but some of them."
Calipari tried to temper expectations ahead of the charity event as some of his players were still in recovery mode from various injuries. Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis returned from an injury to his shooting wrist which held him to just seven total points, yet still made his presence known in other ways with solid defense and attacking the glass.
All-SEC defensive team center Jonas Aidoo wasn't available Friday night, but that didn't keep Arkansas' depth in the post from being displayed. Forwards Adou Thiero, Trevon Brazile and Zvonimir Ivisic showed themselves more than capable of performing at a high level in his absence.
Self's comments were shared with Calipari during his press conference and he responded in a way most would expect him to at this point.
“Very early to make that statement,” Calipari said. “Very early to make that statement. And yeah, I had some [elite] teams, I had some teams in the middle and I had all of it. Where will this thing play out? All I know is when you have really good guards you usually have a really good team.”