What Razorback Fans Can Expect Against Kansas | The Palace Podcast
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Curtis Wilkerson is back for a game day preview of Arkansas and No. 1 Kansas with updates on injuries for both squads, what to watch for, what to take away from the event and much more.
If you don't have a ticket, though, the only way to get in will be hit the secondary market or watch the game on SEC Network. Parking around Bud Walton Arena will be free in specific lots, though. Tip-off for the game tonight is 8 p.m.
The game will be the first one with new Razorbacks coach John Calipari in an event. After being hired from Kentucky back in April, this is a night Hogs' fans have been looking towards for months.
How interesting it turns out is another thing. It is a charity game that won't count in the final register. There will even be four quarters instead of the two halves. That's something Calipari and Jayhawks coach Bill Self worked out in advance because it's also a game they'll use as development.
Razorback fans are hoping for a better finish after one of these exhibitions with high expectations. Last year, the Hogs downed highly-ranked Purdue in October, 81-77, in overtime and the place went wild. People were starting to book for the Final Four.
A few months later, coach Eric Musselman was out, headed to Los Angeles and USC. There was no NCAA Tournament games to prepare for after a season that hit a resounding thud early in SEC play, then sorta stumbled to a finish.
Then Hogs donor John Tyson managed to talk his buddy Calipari away from the Wildcats. Their fans, still bitter, claim now they're glad he's gone. We'll take another look at that after the season.