REACTION: Fland, Wagner Electrify in Hogs' Win Over No. 1 Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Coach John Calipari wanted to temper expectations in the lead up to Arkansas' charity exhibition against Kansas he succeeded. The Razorbacks took care of business with a dominant 85-69 victory over No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.
His squad had to piece together practices throughout the summer with few as five players dressed out at points. With a short bench, Arkansas' team effort, energy and enthusiasm captivated the crowd at Bud Walton Arena which rattled Kansas throughout the game.
Hogs Can Boogie
There was no doubt 5-star freshman Boogie Fland had all the talent in the world, but for much of this game he seemed to be the best player on the court. His effort on both ends stood out as he scored 22 points and forced six steals in 35 minutes Friday night.
His unselfish play was on display throughout the night including a highlight pass off the backboard to Trevon Brazile for a slam dunk. It's hard to say how far a true freshman point guard can take a team in March, but his skil lset and court IQ will only improve with more playing time.
Fland's play even made Calipari jump around as he rattled the Jayhawks 23-year-old point guard Dajuan Harris defensively.
No. 1 transfer Johnell Davis' lack of rhythm because of a shooting wrist injury was apparent throughout the first half as he scored one bucket on a put-back. Known as a key offensive piece to his Florida Atlantic teams in the past, Davis scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting and 1-of-6 from three, including two critical turnovers on back-to-back possessions which helped pull Kansas mount a short fourth quarter rally.
Davis' play still resulted in a +12 in the plus/minus as he fought for six rebounds and dished four assists. He is also playing a level up compared to the American Athletic Conference competition, which shouldn't be an issue with more game action.
Kansas Perimeter Struggles
Bill Self knew he needed to improve his perimeter shooting last season after his team made just 33% of its three point attempts. Harris made 4-of-5 attempts and South Dakota State transfer guard Zeke Mayo hit 2-of-5, but the rest of the team knocked down just 1-of-13.
Arkansas' backcourt might be one of the more underrated groups in the country paced by Kentucky transfer guard D.J. Wagner, Davis and Fland. Arkansas scored 21 points off 17 Jayhawks turnovers with nine steals coming from the trio.
Fland and Wagner preserved Arkansas' 15-point victory with back-to-back fourth quarter steals which led to easy breakaway scores. The Razorbacks' talented guards flashed their quick hands and suffocating defense that sustained a roar from the crowd which started before tip-off that never went away.
Fun Big Man
There was plenty of unknown in Zvonimir Ivisic's game going into his sophomore season, but for at least one night he looks like a much improved version of himself. He missed the majority of last year thanks to the NCAA dragging its feet to deem him eligible.
Ivisic handled every situational opportunity perfectly on both ends of the court, impacting the Jayhawks near the rim with one block and other contested opportunities. He was an efficent 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep, but made concerted efforts on the glass with six rebounds and handed out four assists.
He moved well off Kansas ball screens and stayed in front of quicker guards, which he struggled to do in limited time with Kentucky. Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo's recovery from an offseason injury allowed Ivisic to play 30 minutes and display his improvement under assistant coach Kenny Payne.
Arkansas will travel to Ft. Worth, Texas next Friday for another exhibition against the TCU Horned Frogs of the Big 12. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. but television broadcast information has yet to be announced.