Of Razorbacks' Complaints, Not Many Coming About Devin Bale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can be excused if you didn't realize Arkansas has one of the top punters in the country this year. Devin Bale, like most at the position, aren't really noticed unless they shank a kick into the stands.
Bale, a redshirt junior, has been added to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Friday. The award annually recognizes the nation’s top collegiate punter.
Right now, Bale is on pace to break the school season record of 47.2 yards per punt in 1986 set by Greg Horne from Russellville, Ark. Steve Cox from Charleston, Ark., has the second-best season average of 46.5 from the 1980 season.
Bale is averaging 48.5 yards per punt while punting for 873 yards on 18 punts this season. His 48.5 punting average is the fourth-best mark nationally among FBS punters. Bale has also helped the Razorbacks rank third nationally in net punting average at 45.67.
The Northern Colorado transfer has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line five times this season, highlighted by punts downed at the 2-yard line and 1-yard line, respectively, against LSU (Oct. 19) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) earlier this season.
In addition to pinning opponents deep in their own territory, he has registered eight punts of 50+ yards, highlighted by a 66-yard punt in a 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee.
The complete list of players in consideration for the Ray Guy Award will be released on Nov. 6. Semifinalists will then be announced on Nov. 15, with the top three finalists unveiled on Nov. 26.
A national voting body comprised of FBS sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will cast ballots to select the nation’s top punter announced live during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December.
The Razorbacks are back on the road this weekend when they travel to Starkville, Miss., to face Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff between Arkansas and Mississippi State is set for 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network.