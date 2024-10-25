All Hogs

Of Razorbacks' Complaints, Not Many Coming About Devin Bale

Hogs' punter named to watch list for Ray Guy Award and he's quietly put together a solid season

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker/punter Devin Bale against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks kicker/punter Devin Bale against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can be excused if you didn't realize Arkansas has one of the top punters in the country this year. Devin Bale, like most at the position, aren't really noticed unless they shank a kick into the stands.

Bale, a redshirt junior, has been added to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Friday. The award annually recognizes the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Right now, Bale is on pace to break the school season record of 47.2 yards per punt in 1986 set by Greg Horne from Russellville, Ark. Steve Cox from Charleston, Ark., has the second-best season average of 46.5 from the 1980 season.

Washington Redskins punter Steve Cox in action against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXII
Washington Redskins punter Steve Cox (12) in action against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 42-10. / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Bale is averaging 48.5 yards per punt while punting for 873 yards on 18 punts this season. His 48.5 punting average is the fourth-best mark nationally among FBS punters. Bale has also helped the Razorbacks rank third nationally in net punting average at 45.67.

The Northern Colorado transfer has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line five times this season, highlighted by punts downed at the 2-yard line and 1-yard line, respectively, against LSU (Oct. 19) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) earlier this season.

In addition to pinning opponents deep in their own territory, he has registered eight punts of 50+ yards, highlighted by a 66-yard punt in a 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee.

Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1974 AFC Championship Game
Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1974 AFC Championship Game at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 24-13. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The complete list of players in consideration for the Ray Guy Award will be released on Nov. 6. Semifinalists will then be announced on Nov. 15, with the top three finalists unveiled on Nov. 26.

A national voting body comprised of FBS sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will cast ballots to select the nation’s top punter announced live during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December.

The Razorbacks are back on the road this weekend when they travel to Starkville, Miss., to face Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff between Arkansas and Mississippi State is set for 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network.

HOGS FEED:

• What Razorback Fans Can Expect Against Kansas

• Joy in coaching has returned for Calipari thanks to UA fans

• Things Hogs Fans Need to Know to Prepare for What’s Coming

• What's the bottom line for the Razorbacks against Mississippi State?

• Calipari, Payne reunited at Arkansas with ultimate level of respect

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football