Kozeal Returns to Former Home Field at New Position with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite allowing five runs in the ninth for the first time since April 2023 and watching a 13-8 lead slip through its fingers, Arkansas is still off to its best 26-game start under coach Dave Van Horn.
A key part of the team's success is first baseman Cam Kozeal, who will return to Charles Hawkins Field for the first time as a visitor after spending his freshman season in Nashville when the Razorbacks visit the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores for a Top 15 series.
"It's just a three-game series," Van Horn said. "They all count the same and try to control your emotions as much as possible. Just do what you do. Don't worry about it."
Had the portal closed a few hours earlier, Kozeal may still be a Commodore.
"It was heartbreaking for him and our family that he entered the transfer portal and left Vanderbilt," Matt Kozeal, Cam's dad said in a phone interview. He didn't enter the the portal until like an hour left to go. This fall was a much harder transition for him than his freshman year at Vanderbilt, not even close."
The transition may have been hard, but Kozeal's presence has been invaluable on both sides of the scorecard. He's hit primarily out of the No. 6 spot in the order and became the team's first baseman after never taking a rep there prior to this season.
Kozeal hss yet to make an error in 15 starts at first base.
"He's learning on the fly a little bit," Van Horn said. "At the same time, from having a feel for the game and watching the game growing up, he knows what a first baseman's supposed to do. It's just about getting him in the right position on cut-offs and relay type plays and making sure he attacks bunts in certain situations. Those little things that can be big things in a real game."
He's also taken a jump at the plate, hitting .372 with two homers and six doubles. Kozeal's emergence as a viable bat in the line-up helps lengthen Arkansas' order. The first six hitters in Arkansas' line-up are all still hitting over .350.
Kozeal put 72 points on his average thanks to a 17-for-34 stretch. He's one of four players on the team who has 10+ multi-hit games (Charles Davalan, Wehiwa Aloy and Kuhio Aloy).
The entire team will look to bounce back against a Vanderbilt team that swept Texas A&M last weekend right as the Hogs face some adversity for the first time.
"I'm always really honest with them," Van Horn said. "I think they appreciate that. We got what we deserved. I didn't feel like we'd blow a five-run lead but they didn't make mistakes. We did."
First pitch of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.