BREAKING: 5-Star Legacy Prospect Announces Top Five Schools
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Little Rock Christian 2026 small forward JJ Andrews announced his top five schools Saturday with a list that includes Arkansas and is set to announce his commitment May 15.
The 6-foot-6, 220 pound prospect will decide between Arkansas, Missouri, Marquette, Oklahoma and LSU. He is currently ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the 2026 class, No. 14 among small forwards and top player in Arkansas for the 2026 cycle, according to 247sports composite rankings.
His family name is already well known in college football circles with his dad, Shawn, becoming a two-time All-American as a Razorback on his way to being picked in the first round in 2004's NFL Draft.
Andrews is a versatile athlete capable of playing multiple positions in the backcourt. Despite falling short of a third consecutive 5A state championship, he secured the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas this season after averaging nearly 29 points per game along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game.
With one season left to play in his high school career, Andrews has scored over 2,200 points in his career. He can finish as one of the best scorers in Arkansas boy's basketball history if he continues to score at the same pace next year.
During an interview in January, Andrews recapped his official visit with Arkansas as he learned what Razorbacks coach John Calipari expects from those in his program.
"It was a great visit," Andrews tells Hogs on SI. "I was excited to be able to get an inside scope of what it is like to play basketball for Coach Cal at the University of Arkansas. My family and I enjoyed ourselves, spending time with the coaches and learning their schemes and style of play, and also getting to see the great campus."
Calipari sold the opportunity to come and play in a system that has sent 58 players to the NBA including 41 first rounders and four No. 1 overall picks.
"It was great to see that Coach Calipari was coming to Arkansas and I knew it would mean a lot to the Arkansas fans," Andrews said. "It’s really a blessing to be recruited by a legendary coach such as himself."