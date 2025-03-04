Will Adou Thiero Return for Hogs' Game at Vanderbilt?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was any glimmer of hope for Arkansas to have its regular eight-man rotation at Vanderbilt Tuesday it’s been put to rest according to the SEC’s availability report.
This will be the Razorbacks' third consecutive game without their leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward has surprised by his emergence this season with 16 points and 16 boards per game after playing a smaller role with Kentucky the past two seasons.
Arkansas basketball’s X account posted before last Wednesday’s game that Thiero suffered a hyperextension of his left knee against Missouri Feb. 22. The post read, “surgery is not expected, there is no timetable for his return.”
When asked for an update on Thiero's status following Saturday's blowout loss to South Carolina, Calipari wasn't aware of any change to that point.
"I haven’t talked to anybody today," Calipari said Saturday. "So, I don’t know."
Star freshmen combo guard Boogie Fland has missed each game since Arkansas’ victory over Georgia Jan. 22, but remains on the bench to support his team. Fland is listed as out for Tuesday’s night game at Vanderbilt with a thumb injury suffered at some point before the Razorbacks’ road loss to Missouri.
The Commodores will be without sixth year senior guard Alex Hemenway who has yet to debut in his fist season with the program. Fifth year senior guard Grant Huffman remains doubtful against Arkansas after only playing five minutes Saturday in a 97-94 overtime victory against Missouri.
He averages 18 minutes per game this season scoring over three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 games. Huffman started the Commodores first 16 games of the season shooting 44% from the field and 23% beyond the arc.
Arkansas is scheduled to tip-off against Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network. ESPN analytics give the Razorbacks just under a 40% chance of pulling off an upset victory in a game that could play role in the Hogs' tournament seeding.