Aidoo Inching Closer Towards Impact Arkansas Needs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jonas Aidoo was a critical piece in John Calipari's first roster build at Arkansas, and he is quietly inching towards being the impact player the Razorbacks desperately need.
The Tennessee transfer forward earned his first start in Saturday's 75-60 win over Texas-San Antonio and finished with a season-high eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 27 minutes.
It was not an All-SEC outing for Aidoo — who earned preseason second-team honors — but there was plenty to be encouraged by as he continues to knock off the rust, get in game shape and gel with his new teammates following a lengthy absence due to injury since his arrival in Fayetteville.
"Still work to do. Just trying to get back," Aidoo said. "I missed pretty much all summer. All of preseason, so I’m just trying to work back.
"Getting my confidence back and learning to play with the guys because I missed out playing with them throughout the whole practices and summer, too, so just getting those reps is the best thing right now."
The reps were plentiful against the Roadrunners as Arkansas played yet another game short-handed with sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic unavailable following an ankle sprain.
Aidoo flashed his potential as a two-way difference-maker right out of the gates with a defensive rebound on the first possession, a dunk to open the scoring and a block all within the first two minutes.
He also provided a reminder there is still a ways to go to hit his full stride as he promptly missed four consecutive attempts around the rim and looked noticeably winded before getting a breather.
Aidoo settled in after the break and contributed a pair of offensive rebounds, a block, a steal, sank two free throws and another bucket around the rim in 11 second-half minutes.
Going 3 of 9 from the field will be an area Aidoo will obviously look to improve on moving forward, and conditioning will be key although he played a turnover-free game over 27 minutes.
Still, the version of Aidoo on display Saturday was a major upgrade from the one who tried to return too early at the beginning of the year and looked like a shell of himself before shutting it back down.
"It was tough," he said. "Getting back, trying to get back a couple times, probably a month or so ago, it wasn’t feeling right so I had to sit back out again. So, it’s definitely been hard going through this for sure."
Parts of Aidoo's potential impact go beyond the box score. Fundamentally sound and well-coached under Rick Barnes at Tennessee, his basketball IQ as a defensive anchor who understands ball-screen angles and short rolls will up Arkansas' efficiency as his chemistry grows with the guards.
Aidoo and the Razorbacks will head to New York City on Tuesday for a marquee matchup against Michigan at the Jimmy V Classic from Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.