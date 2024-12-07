Simple Bowl System Change Would Be Huge for Pittman, Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It looks like once again Arkansas is going to have a difficult time fielding a viable team for whatever minor bowl the Razorbacks find themselves in.
While the transfer portal has been a frustrating headache for Hogs fans as players they thought were loyal, core Razorbacks who were going to lift the team even higher next season trickle out the door, it's a nuisance for most other programs also.
It's why non-playoff bowl games have long since become obsolete. The only value of the game is a little money paid out for a game few people have the stomach to watch anymore, especially with playoff games each weekend.
The argument most commonly made by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the value of the 15 extra practices that come with making a bowl. However, what good are practices with a team full of guys who either won't be on the roster or won't be contributing much next season?
Instead, it's time to reimagine the bowl process. Rather than wasting valuable resources and practice time in December for a cost-cutter version of two football teams in random bowls, move those practices to the spring semester.
Let teams that earned a bowl berth get those extra reps with their actual team. Then, after what would mean roughly 30 days of practice for those who qualify, spring practices would end with the bowl trip.
Current players get to bond over the experience, and ESPN gets much needed content to fill the sports void shortly after the NCAA Tournament wraps up.
The Razorbacks versus whatever AAC team they get saddled with is a letdown in late December.
However, that game in the spring has Hogs fans excited because it's a chance to see whether there is new reason for hope in the upcoming season. It's a huge win for Pittman and his staff because they not only get the true practice reps they need, but get to avoid running themselves into the ground during the pivotal December gauntlet coaching schedules have become.
It also takes the edge off the transfer portal defections. Right now, when someone leaves, it instantly damages the team and also puts money in jeopardy for coaches depending on how their contracts are written in regard to bowl wins and overall victories on the season.
If the immediate impact is removed and coaches have time to fix the roster before the team takes the field again, the emotions aren't quite so high. Pittman having time to train up incoming freshmen and bring in quality receivers and tight ends via the portal before a game is on the line is a much different atmosphere than fans knowing the Hogs are likely to enter a bowl game with little to no available passing game.
Fans aren't freaking out and the sky isn't falling if the next team is about to get 15 extra practices and a spring bowl game to kick off next season rather than a duct taped broken version of this year's 6-6 team.
It's simply a change that needs to happen for the betterment of a sport that is quickly creating large numbers of disillusioned fans.