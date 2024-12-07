Hogs Overcome Slow Start to Top UTSA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas outscored Texas-San Antonio 48-28 in the second half to defeat the UTSA Roadrunners, 75-60, Saturday. The Razorbacks overcame 19 points from Primo Spears and pulled away late to improve to 7-2.
"The major battle this team has right now is with themselves," coach John Calipari said. "If I can get them out of that our mode and into [about] us, we’re looking better running stuff but we are not there. I’ve got a lot of work to do. They’ve got a lot of work to do. They’ve just got to keep going."
The Razorbacks got off to a patented slow start, trailing at halftime for the fifth time this season. The Hogs played sloppy basketball throughout the first 20 minutes, committing eight turnovers to UTSA's two.
Forward Jonas Aidoo made his first start of the season and had a good opening possession grabbing a rebound, blocking a shot and a dunk all within the first minute.
"Tried to get back a couple times," Aidoo said. "Probably a month or so ago, it wasn’t feeling right so I had to sit back out again. It’s definitely been going hard through this for sure."
DJ Wagner sunk a three on the final possession of the half, only the third of the game for the Hogs. There was little to cheer about in between, as UTSA, ranked 247th in the KenPom rankings, took a 32-27 lead into the locker room.
Arkansas came out firing in the second half, starting on a 21-6 run with a vicious Adou Thiero dunk. He has led the Hogs in scoring in every game this season except for three and once again finished with a team-high 26.
The Hogs were far more disruptive in the second half, jumping in passing lanes and forcing multiple shot clock violations. Trevon Brazile took advantage with a pair of transition dunks, which stretched the Arkansas lead to double-digits for the first time at 54-43 with 9:18 left in the game. UTSA never got back within single-digits.
The non-conference schedule continues against Michigan in the Jimmy V Classic from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on ESPN.