All-SEC Razorback Will be Tested Against Former Teammates
Jonas Aidoo might get a big cheer from Tennessee fans when he's introduced before Arkansas' SEC opener Saturday. When the showdown is finished, he hopes the 21,000 Vols fans in Thompson-Boling Arena are silent.
Aidoo played the last three seasons for Tennessee and was a key starter for last year's Vols team that won the SEC regular season championship. He'll be psyched to play back in Knoxville again and against his former mates and coach Rick Barnes.
Aidoo just can't be overly excited, said Kenny Payne, Arkansas' associate head coach, during Thursday's afternoon press conference to preview the Tennessee matchup.
"He’s seen a lot of different situations. He knows he can’t be overhyped," Payne said while fielding several questions about Aidoo's return to Tennessee. "He knows that it’s going to be a physical brand of basketball. He knows that we need him on the court and he can’t get in foul trouble. So he will have to, in some regards, be disciplined about how he plays, smart about how he plays, but also aggressive about how he plays, at the same time."
The 6-foot-11, 241-pound center earned All-SEC first-team honors from the AP and second team from league coaches last season while starting all 36 games for Tennessee. He was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team while averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds (fourth in the SEC) and 1.83 blocked shots (third).
He helped lead Tennessee to the No. 6 national ranking and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols reached the Elite Eight before losing 72-66 to top seed Purdue.
When Tennessee routed the Razorbacks 92-63 in Bud Walton Arena last year. Aidoo was sensational with 23 points and 11 rebounds while making 11-of-14 shots. That helped him win SEC Player of the Week.
None of that was surprising considering he was rated as high as No. 21 nationally in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, and was the top prospect in the state of North Carolina according to 247sports.com after spending a prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte. That followed his 2020 graduation from Durham (N.C.) Voyager Academy.
Adioo graduated from Tennessee in August with a bachelor's degree in journalism and electronic media . He made the SEC Honor Roll twice during his three years in Knoxville, Tenn., and is pursuing a second undergrad degree in arts and sciences during his grad season at Arkansas.
"He’s done a lot of great things at Tennessee and he’s going back home," Payne said. "I’m sure that there’s emotions involved. I’m sure that the team is going to want to go at him some. I’m curious to see how he handles it. He’s a vet. That’s why you get veteran guys on your team that handle these type of situations."
The big man battled a foot injury and missed preseason practices and much of the Hogs' early-season games. He's played in 10 of 13 contests, starting five. In the most recent three games where he was fully available, Aidoo scored in double figures each time, averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He's gotten better in the pick-and-roll and has even buried 17-footers in recent games while learning to play away from the basket
Payne said he's shown improvement in playing near the perimeter on offense and especially "being comfortable shooting jump shots from elbows and occasional 3s. Being able to be great in dribble-handoff situations and diving hard. Jonas has had a hard time because he’s had injuries, so some of that has negated his development in those areas. But we’re getting him healthy now. He’s better now."
He posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds plus three blocks in 22 minutes against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21 and afterward Arkansas coach John Calipari praised his mature center.
Aidoo "makes us different. You saw the physical play at the rim. He can do that," Calipari said. "My guess is he's about 80 percent right now, maybe 85, but no way he’s at 100 and that's why I'm telling him when you come back, you got to step on the gas. Even if you have to play less, don't play as many minutes, going for three, four minutes at a time. And then in that time, he has a huge impact on the game."
Aidoo hopes he plays great against his former teammates and coach and helps quell the enthusiasm of the Vols' fans. After all, it's a game he's had circled on the calendar since the Hogs' schedule was announced.
He played just 16 minutes Monday in Arkansas' 30-point win over Oakland because of sickness and Calipari said, "Probably shouldn’t have played him. Under the weather, so if you wondered, I was trying to get him in-and-out. I’m just trying to get us going."
Asked for an update Thursday on Aidoo's health, Payne said, "He’s getting better each day. Curious to see — we haven’t practiced yet today, but curious to see how he feels today and what he brings to the table in practice.
"We need him. We need him 100%. We need his physicality, we need his scoring around the basket, we need his defensive presence. So we’re hoping that he’s feeling better and better and he can come out and help us fight for a win."
Aidoo was outstanding in the Hogs' 89-87 win against No. 14 Michigan. He had 11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals while holding his own against the Wolverines' pair of 7-footers.
Calipari has often played Aidoo alongside 6-foot-10 forward Trevon Brazile beginning with the Michigan game and they've been effective. If 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic can recapture his early-season form, the Hogs' trio of paint patrollers could be effective against the SEC's best big men.
They'll be tested by Tennessee's twin towers: versatile 6-foot-10 senior Igor Milicic Jr. (10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds per game, second in assists) and 6-foot-11 junior Felix Okpara (6.8, 6.0). Milicic was at Virginia as a freshman and played the last two years at Charlotte, where he was third-team all-conference, while Okpara started all but two games last season at Ohio State.
Aidoo will be a key figure in Saturday's noon showdown on ESPN between the No. 23 Razorbacks and undefeated No. Tennessee (13-0). It'll be that way all the way through March and into the first weekend of April, which is when the Final Four is played -- at least that's what Arkansas fans hope.
"(Aidoo's) a very, very vital piece to what we do and any success we have as a team," Payne said. "He’s going to be a major piece to that."