Top 5 Games Between Hogs, Vols Since Arkansas Joined SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since the Arkansas Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992, there has been a memorable nail biter of a game against Tennessee regardless of who was coach at Arkansas and with no regard to each team's ranking.
Odds look good for that tradition to continue when John Calipari begins his SEC tenure with the Hogs on the road against No. 1 Volunteers. Here is a look at the greatest games in this series for fans from both sides to take in while awaiting another potential classic this Saturday.
HONORABLE MENTION
No. 13 Tennessee 78, No. 14 Arkansas 74 (2022)
In 2022, the Razorbacks had a shot at finishing runner-up in the SEC had they been able to get a win that ultimately would have given them 29 on the season. However, the Hogs came out cold and fell behind by 21 in the first half.
However, Arkansas went nuts on defense in the second half and literally everyone chipped in on the offensive end. Eric Musselman's Razorbacks cut the lead to two with just under two minutes left and JD Notae had a shot to potentially force over time with seven seconds left, but free throws by Zakai Zeigler eventually sealed the game.
#5
No. 5 Arkansas 65, Tennessee 64 (1994)
Tennessee looked to upset the No. 5 Razorbacks in Thompson-Boling and made a good run at it. The Hogs' Alex Dillard and Vols Cortez Barnes got into a 3-point shootout in the first half that kept the score high and the leads tight.
With 21 seconds left, LaMarcus Golden hit a shot in the paint to put Tennessee up by a pair. However, in a moment eerily similar to the famous shot he made against Duke in the national championship game, Arkansas guard Scotty Thurman stepped up and hit a three to give the Hogs the win.
#4
Arkansas 82, No. 10 Tennessee 77 [OT] (2001)
The trio of Joe Johnson, Janero Pargo and Carl Baker combined for 52 points, 23 rebounds, 7-of-8 from the free throw line and hit half of their three-point shots, needing every bit of it to force overtime and come away with the upset over No. 10 Tennessee. Isaiah Victor had a huge night for the Vols with 25 points, including 11-of-15 from the free throw line.
#3
Arkansas 70, Tennessee 68 (2005)
The Razorbacks, under Stan Heath at the time, got the season off to a hot start, but were sputtering in SEC play and desperately needed a win over a struggling Tennessee team. The combination of Ronnie Brewer, Olu Famutimi and a wildly raucous crowd at Bud Walton proved to be just barely enough to hold off a fiery Chris Lofton, who led the Vols with 30 points, including 7-of-14 from three.
#2
Arkansas 92, No. 4 Tennessee 91 (2008)
The 2008 SEC Tournament is best remembered for the tornado that hit downtown Atlanta while games were going on and the Cinderella run to the title by Georgia. However, lost in all that drama is a magical run by the Razorbacks to the championship game that was sealed by edging No. 4 Tennessee in a game that had to be played at Georgia Tech in front of a mostly empty arena in the tornado's aftermath.
Chris Lofton, Tyler Smith and JaJuan Smith went off while trying to keep pace with John Pelphrey's stubborn group of Hogs. The trio put up 67 points on 11-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc while hitting 12-of-14 from the free throw line.
Stephen Hill hit a turnaround jumper from the edge of the paint with just a few seconds left to give Arkansas the win after an attempt to get leading scorer Charles Thomas the final shot. It was Hill's first basket of the game.
#1
Arkansas 95, No. 19 Tennessee 93 [OT] (2017)
In Mike Anderson's final hurrah with what was a much more talented team that many remember, the Hogs got the year off to an 11-2 start by surviving a 95-93 overtime comeback for the ages in the final 40 seconds to get a win over No. 19 Tennessee. Daniel Gafford, Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon brought highlights for Arkansas while Admiral Scofield rained threes for Tennessee.