Arkansas Basketball Offers Tallest Player in the 2027 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari is trying to add to his recruiting list by offering a giant.

The Border League in Las Vegas was underway; it was the perfect time to scout and make an impression on recruits. Calipari had his eyes set on one player, though, and that is four-star recruit Cherif Millogo.

Millogo is a top-50 recruit in the 2027 class, and ranked as the sixth-best center according to 247Sports. But that is not what stands out: Millogo is the tallest player in his class at seven feet, five inches.

Cherif Millogo on Lewis Uvwo then does Uvwo's celebration to him and gets a T. pic.twitter.com/KrjbJUesce — Trevor Andershock (@INBBallSource) October 4, 2026

Right now, the center has offers from multiple teams, including Texas, Arizona, and Louisville. So it is going to be a fight if Calipari wants to land this mountain of a player.

It gets even tougher to sign him, since every top school (outside of Kentucky) is aiming for Millogo. The top three centers in Lewis Uvwo, Darrius Wabbington, and Paul Osaruyi are all close to signing or have limited interest from Arkansas.

Osaruyi is reportedly leaning toward West Virginia, and Wabbington is close to signing with Indiana. Uvwo is still uncertain, but if Arkansas wanted to make a push for him, there would be more information out about the top center.

So Calipari offering and seemingly focusing on Millogo signals that he is focused on Beckham Black and Demarcus Henry as his top recruits this year.

This isn't to say Millogo is a bad option; in fact, he is a great player to land if the staff can pull it off. Anytime you can add a player well above seven feet tall, it's an instant plus to the team.

Obviously, being that tall makes him a threat in the paint. He can score at will down low and is someone offenses tend to avoid going at while he is on defense. In summary, he is an iron wall.

There is one catch: Millogo can quietly shoot the ball as well. Pair that with his monster size and the kid seems unstoppable. Did we also mention how he moves fast for his size?

these flashes from 7'4, '27 center cherif milogo are legitimately horrifying. a gargantuan human being with more jumper comfort and fluidity moving on the perimeter than almost anyone else at this size you'll see



he and kamagate might be the biggest HS frontcourt ever pic.twitter.com/HNsgIVC2Qt — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) October 5, 2026

Millogo can easily spin around an opponent and get to the rim, and then by his sheer size alone can get an easy two-hand jam. He is much better than the rankings have him and may actually be a top-30 player in his class.

Still, Calipari has work to do and needs to catch up. If he can pair Millogo with Black, who is basically a lock for signing with Arkansas, then this will be a deadly team he would put together for next season.

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